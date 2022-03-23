The West Michigan Conference announced this month its post-season honors in girls basketball with five from league champion Hart receiving honors along with two players at Mason County Central.
Receiving all-conference honors from Central was sophomore Wren Nelson. Sophomore Grace Weinert was honorable mention.
The Pirates had four girls named to the all-WMC team: senior Morgan Marvin, juniors Mariana VanAgtmael and Aspen Boutell and freshman Addison Hovey. Sophomore Abby Hicks was named honorable mention.
All-West Michigan Conference: Hart — Addison Hovey, freshman; Aspen Boutell, junior; Mariana VanAgtmael, junior; Morgan Marvin, senior. Mason County Central — Wren Nelson, sophomore. Montague — Kendal Osborne, sophomore; Claire Meacham, senior. Oakridge — Anna Lundquist, sophomore. Ravenna — Emma Gillard, junior. Shelby — Kendall Zoulek, senior. Whitehall — Charley Klint, senior.
WMC honorable mention: Hart — Abby Hicks, sophomore. Mason County Central — Grace Weinert, sophomore. North Muskegon — Josee Cooke, senior. Oakridge — Destyni Lane, junior.