The Western Michigan D League announced its all-conference teams in girls basketball with two from Mason County Eastern, three from Manistee Catholic, two from Pentwater and three from Walkerville each being named.
Mason County Eastern had two players honored. Senior Corinna Hernandez was named to the first-team all-Western Michigan D League roster. Senior Hillary Howe was named to the second team.
Pentwater’s Mikaylyn Kenney, a senior, was named to the first team for all-conerence. Senior Haidyn Adams was named honorable mention.
Manistee Catholic junior Kaylyn Johnson was named to the first team. Sophomore Grace Kidd was named to the second team. Junior Leah Stickney was named honorable mention.
Walkerville senior Zampoah De La Paz was named to the first team for all-conference. Wildcats senior Julie Sheehy was named to the second team, and senior Iiola Yamagochi was named honorable mention.
All-Western Michigan D League first team: Brethren — Elly Sexton, sophomore. Manistee Catholic — Kaylyn Johnson, junior. Marion — Georgia Meyer, junior. Mason County Eastern — Corinna Hernandez, senior. Pentwater — Mikaylyn Kenney, senior. Walkerville — Zampoah De La Paz, senior.
All-Western Michigan D League second team: Big Rapids Crossroads — Emilia Thompson, sophomore. Brethren — Halle Richardson, senior. Manistee Catholic — Grace Kidd, sophomore. Mason County Eastern — Hillary Howe, senior. Mesick — Alexys Abraham, senior. Walkerville — Julie Sheehy, senior.
WMD honorable mention: Bear Lake — Kalissa Swanson, senior. Manistee Catholic — Leah Stickney, junior. Marion — Harley Bear, junior. Mesick — Julliam Hillier, senior. Pentwater — Haidyn Adams, senior. Walkerville — Iiola Yamagochi, senior.