OLIVET — Ludington alum Zoe Zatarga is having an excellent season so far for the Olivet College Comets’ women’s basketball team.
Zatarga, a sophomore with the Comets, started 12 of the 13 games so far this season. She is averaging 12.1 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game. She also 15 steals and 15 assists. She is the team’s second-leading scorer and leads the teams in rebounds.
In Tuesday’s game against Adrian College where the Bulldogs won, 67-57, Zatarga played 36 minutes and had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with a steal.
Olivet College is 2-11 this season. Zatarga and the Comets return to play Wednesday, Jan. 12, at home against St. Mary’s of Indiana.