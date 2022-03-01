ZEELAND — Ludington’s boys basketball team rallied in the third quarter from a 11-point deficit and took a brief lead, but Zeeland East came back to turn away the Orioles, 52-48, in a non-conference game Tuesday in Zeeland.
“Zeeland East’s 3-point shooting sank nine shots. They shot the ball really well,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank.
Shank said the Orioles (11-8) trailed the Chix (3-15) midway through the third quarter, 32-21, and they were able to take a 46-42 lead at the four-minute mark.
“We could not hold on,” he said.
Of Zeeland East’s 15 field goals, nine were 3-pointers.
The Orioles also lost senior Peyton LaCombe to an injury in the third quarter.
David Shillinger led Ludington with 14 points while Gage Jones scored 10 points off of the bench.
“Gage Jones had the best game of his career (Tuesday). I think he gave us a big lift off of the bench,” Shank said.
It was only the second meeting between the two schools, and Ludington won the initial game back in 2019-20.
Ludington will finish the regular season Thursday night with another road game, but much closer, as the Orioles travel to Scottville to play Mason County Central.
LUDINGTON (48)
Shillinger 4 5-5 14, Laman 2 2-2 7, A.Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, Eaton 1 2-2 4, LaCombe 2 3-4 7, Westhouse 2 0-0 4, Jones 4 0-0 10. Totals: 16 12-13 48.
ZEELAND EAST (52)
Tilden 4 6-8 18, Ornek 0 0-2 0, Voss 1 0-0 3, Risdon 4 1-2 10, Vera 3 0-0 9, Walker 2 6-8 10, Schipper 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 13-20 52.
Ludington 17 2 18 11 — 48
Zeeland East 9 15 15 13 — 52
3-point goals—Ludington (4): Shillinger, Laman, Jones 2. Zeeland East (9): Tilden 4, Voss, Risdon, Vera 3. Total fouls—Ludington 14, Zeeland East 9. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.