In the spirit of a mixed box of fish, this column will tackle snippets of a variety of topics.
GOOD TIMES
Any time is a good time to be outdoors. Each season has its rewards and its annoyances.
Think winter and the cold comes to mind, but so do ice fishing and skiing.
Think fall and, well fall’s pretty darn good. It gets dark early and late fall can be miserable weatherwise, but fall colors and time hunting are savored by many.
Think spring and Michigan’s variable weather makes planning especially difficult. Will it be cold and wet? Too windy for being on the water? Will it be too hot? Too dry for mushrooms?
Summer in the Ludington area is not to be missed. Lake Michigan is close at hand tempering the heat — or offering relief from it. All kinds of fishing are accessible from big lake fishing to inland lake and rivers. The days are long. And the nights offer chances for sport, too. Some try for walleye after dark on Hamlin and the Ludington harbor breakwaters. The hex hatch is not long off drawing brown trout fans to rivers. Maybe the perch will show up for fishing from the wall. Time bass or pan-fishing is always rewarding in some way. Hiking, biking, paddling and boating can keep one smiling
Too often I don’t follow the most basic bit of good advice: just get outside and do something.
It’s impossible to catch a fish from behind a keyboard at home – unless you’re typing from a houseboat or a dock. Time on the water is better than time in front of a television or phone screen.
A Michigan “Three Free” weekend is June 11-12. A license isn’t need to fish. Trail permits are waived to hit a state ORV trail or Silver Lake State Park’s scramble area. A Michigan Recreational Passport isn’t needed to enter a state park.
The idea is to introduce residents and visitors to outdoor recreational opportunities in Michigan. Maybe some will take on a new outdoor pursuit and buy the license, permit or recreation passport required normally. It takes money to stock fish, maintain trails and parks and boat launches. The fees for these permits and license help provide the cash to do so.
DEAD ALEWIFE
Speaking of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, while any of us might not agree with each decision, policy or priority in part because it might differ from what each of us might prefer, I am repeatedly impressed by the professionalism and dedication to resources so many of the DNR folks I meet or deal with exhibit.
Recently, I saw dead alewife on the beaches at Ludington State Park. They were small alewife and in quantities miniscule when compared to the smelly old days when heaps of them piled on the beach. Simultaneously, local charter boat captains and other big lake anglers were cheered by catches of king salmon.
It’s clear, that while lake trout are native, and make for fine eating, king salmon is the preferred catch for the fight they give and for dining.
In recent years DNR and other fishery agencies that cooperate in managing the lake took heat for reducing salmon plants in Lake Michigan as alewife numbers crashed. I heard grumblings aplenty that the DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife surveys were missing swarms of alewife seen on anglers’ fish finders. I thought then, I wasn’t seeing dead alewife in noticeable numbers on the beach — my population sampling method, however inaccurate it is.
Fishing was tough — at least for kings which almost solely rely on alewife for food. After all, salmon were introduced to the Great Lakes to create a sport fishery and control alewife.
The effort succeeded on both counts.
Recent years’ reduced salmon plant was an attempt to prevent a total crash in Lake Michigan such as happened in Lake Huron.
It meant fewer salmon for a while — which is difficult for the business of charters and less fun for anglers in general — but the reduced salmon plants may have worked, at least in the short term. Dare I say it? The fishery biologists and managers may have been right.
Biologists generally are slow to declare they know why something has happened. It can be frustrating when one wants an answer and wants to do something. I haven’t seen any proclamations that the potential crash has been averted.
There is widespread agreement the zebra mussel and especially the quagga mussel which spread over the lake bottom far from shore have changed Lake Michigan and likely that will mean the peak days of salmon are relegated to “good old days” stories.
Alewife numbers appear to be rising. That bodes well for salmon and other fish such as brown trout and lake trout that also feed on alewife, though having more diverse diets.
Something, however, is causing brown trout not to thrive as they once did. Lake trout are finding another invasive species, the round gobie, to their dietary liking. Compared to salmon which mature in three years, lake trout can live in excess of 10 or 12 years, are slower growing and their diets change a bit a they age.
It might not be a coincidence either, that walleye and perch returned a bit to the Ludington breakwaters as alewife and salmon declined.
The lake can only support so much biomass and the natives likely were crowded out a bit as alewife and salmon, both non-natives, flourished.
Michigan Sea Grant has done a fine job with informational programs bringing the sport angler and charter boat captains together with the fisheries researchers and managers for frank and informative discussions of such issues. In recent years they modified various models used to manage the lakes to address angler and charter captain concerns acknowledging those fishing daily have important knowledge and insights.
I tip my trusty fishing hat to all. Such cooperation is essential.
Many anglers, most likely, think more about how to catch whatever it is they are pursuing. Brian Mulherin is better suited to give advice about that.
I’m a fairly lazy fisherman. I have my favorite lures, techniques, places and pursuits. I enjoy fishing. I need to take that advice to get outside more often to fish, to kayak, to hike, to bird – to do anything.
BOATING, ANGLING BROCCOLI
A couple last items of the “you should eat your broccoli” vein.
Please, please clean mud and clinging aquatic vegetation from your boats, kayaks and canoes and gear — whether trailered, car-topped or put in the back of a truck — before moving from one body of water to another. That might help slow the spread of invasive species that can harm a lake or river and the sports you enjoy. Do so also because it’s the law. Failing to clear vegetation or globs of mud from boats and trailers before leaving a launch could result in a citation. Initially, only education and warnings were given. Last year, a handful of citations were issued to people who showed no effort to follow the law. That could change. At least make a real effort
Cleaning boats and tackle before using them in another body of water should just become part of the ethic of fishing and boating or paddling. We know what causes problems. We are learning how to reduce those problems. Cleaning your craft and tackle should be as ingrained as washing your hands before eating.
And finally, safe boating is more than a slogan. Make sure the craft you choose is equal to the pursuit and water body it is going to be used on. Having personal flotation devices on hand should be standard operating procedures.
Enjoy the outdoors this summer. Don’t wait too long to do so. Daylight hours begin shortening soon after the summer solstice, this year, June 21 at 5:14 a.m. Even as summer begins, it shortens.
Enjoy!