EAST GRAND RAPIDS — Ludington’s Evan Bennett became busier at the MHSAA state swimming and diving meet as the Orioles junior qualified for the diving competition Thursday night at a regional hosted by East Grand Rapids Thursday.

Bennett was eighth overall with a score of 356.80 points.

Bennett previously qualified for the swim portion as a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team.

Senior Colby Peplinski finished in 20th place with a score of 303.60, missing the cutoff as only the top 16 divers qualified for the state meet.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

