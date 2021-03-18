EAST GRAND RAPIDS — Ludington’s Evan Bennett became busier at the MHSAA state swimming and diving meet as the Orioles junior qualified for the diving competition Thursday night at a regional hosted by East Grand Rapids Thursday.
Bennett was eighth overall with a score of 356.80 points.
Bennett previously qualified for the swim portion as a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team.
Senior Colby Peplinski finished in 20th place with a score of 303.60, missing the cutoff as only the top 16 divers qualified for the state meet.