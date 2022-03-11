GRAND RAPIDS — Ludington’s Evan Bennett scored 213.45 points in the preliminaries of the diving competition at the MHSAA Division 3 swimming and diving state meet Friday at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, but he was unable to reach Saturday’s final.
Bennett finished in 17th place in the preliminaries. The top 16 from Friday advanced to Saturday’s final.
“I’m very proud of his hard work over the last four seasons. He always gave it his all and never gave up,” said Ludington swim coach Joe Schneider. “Also, a huge thank you to diving coach Randy Fisher.”