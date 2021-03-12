PENTWATER — Twenty-two points in the first quarter gave Pentwater's boys basketball a good start in its win against Walkerville Friday night, topping the Wildcats, 58-40.
Pentwater (7-3, 4-3 Western Michigan D League) jumped out to a 22-7 lead after one, and though the Wildcats (2-9, 1-7 WMD) trimmed the lead in the second, the Falcons still held a 32-19 lead at the break.
Offenses went cold in the third as a combine 12 points were scored, but Pentwater was able to increase their lead by two heading into the fourth where they held on for the victory.
Blake Brigendahl led the Falcons with 15 followed by Will Werkema-Grondsma and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr with 11 each.
WALKERVILLE (40)
Chase 1 0-0 3, Sheehy 4 0-2 12, Jo. Lopez 2 0-0 4, Martinez 0 1-2 1, Simpson 0 1-2 1, Samtillan 2 0-1 5, Ja. Lopez 4 2-3 10, Brondstetter 1 0-0 2, DeLaPaz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-10 40.
PENTWATER (58)
Brigindahl 6 2-3 15, Werkema-Grondsma 4 1-5 11, Miller 1 0-2 3, Plummer-Eisenlohr 4 2-6 11, Hofmann 3 1-2 7, Macher 1 2-4 4, Stonemane 1 3-4 5, Arnouts 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 11-31 58.
Walkerville;7;12;5;16;—;40
Pentwater;22;10;7;19;—;58
3-point goals—Walkerville (6): Sheehy 4, Chase, Samtillan. Pentwater (5): Werkema-Grondsma 2, Brigindahl, Plummer-Eisenlohr, Miller. Total fouls— Walkerville 23, Pentwater 14. Fouled out—Walkerville: Samtillan.