Every young angler looks out on Lake Michigan at one time or another and thinks about how nice it would be to get out there where the big fish swim.
It turns out, a lot of older anglers have the same thought.
But getting older makes you wiser and wiser means you make the big ones come to you.
Whether it’s White Lake, Pentwater Lake, Muskegon Lake, Manistee Lake, Portage Lake or Pere Marquette Lake, the salmon will eventually come to you in your small boat if you put the right tactics to work at the right time of year.
King salmon have been being caught on Pere Marquette Lake for a few weeks now and that should continue into late September, if not a little longer.
Kings in these rivermouth lakes are stacked up and waiting to run into area rivers. Whether it’s the full moon, a rainstorm, the shorter days or some other trigger that makes them clear out, until that trigger comes, they’re there for the taking.
The time-honored way to catch kings in these lakes is to troll in small boats. In recent years, however, there are more and more people taking advantage of jigging them up.
What follows are tips to put some big fish in your small boat.
Understanding spawning kings
Biologists tell us that most of the kings in rivermouth lakes aren’t feeding. That’s true later in the spawning run. Right now there are some kings in our rivermouth lakes that follow schools of bait in when Lake Michigan rolls over with cold water, though. So there is some actual feeding activity in our rivermouth lakes right now and following each big north wind event.
Failing that, though, kings are relying on memories of instinct. Wiggle something in front of them long enough and they’re going to grab it, just like you can’t keep your hands out of the potato chips when they’re in front of you.
These fish that aren’t eating are losing weight every day — and losing flesh from their mouth area every day. Their bony maws are tough to get a hook into sometimes, so it’s important you have appropriately sized hooks that are razor sharp, regardless of what lure you’re using.
Trolling kings 101
Tom Rau, our former “Boat Smart” columnist, used to call it a frenzy. Others call it “combat fishing.” I think the phrase “(bleep) show” works quite well.
I’ve seen 200 boats trolling Pere Marquette Lake at once. I stood there on the deck of the SS Badger and counted them as we returned from Wisconsin. That was in the days before jigging. Now, with jigging boats scattered here and there and sometimes motoring unexpectedly to new spots, you’d better have a good driver and a good spotter, in addition to someone working the lines.
The easiest way to get around a crowded lake while trolling is to shorten up the leads on your lines and go with the flow. But that’s not always what catches the fish.
I was taught by my father-in-law, Jim Nordlund Sr., then Doug Gruno and Bob Kuras how to troll kings in Pere Marquette Lake. There are some tricks to it, but the basic setup for a small boat is two downrigger lines with J-Plugs on the end. The go-to color is chrome or chrome with a red head. This was in the days before rotators and flies and meat rigs. But given the crowds, do you really want to run extra hardware?
I don’t.
The most you’ll see me run is two downriggers and two divers. I run the downriggers within 5 and 10 feet of bottom and I run the divers tight to the boat. Spreading out your spread gets expensive and leads to foul-ups and shouting matches. I probably only run two lines 80 percent of the time. If you have time to put out more than two lines, it’s probably a slow night anyway.
Downrigger tips
It’s not critical to have electric downriggers. In fact, the best fisherman I know of on Pere Marquette Lake runs the hand-crank models. You’re only going down 25 feet at maximum, so it doesn’t take long to run the hand-cranks up or down.
It’s critical to have a good release for your downriggers. You can go with a mechanical-style release like or just use rubber bands. In using rubber bands for a release, it’s critical to put a couple loops in your line before you run the rubber band through, otherwise the band will slip instead of breaking when a fish hits.
Your turning radius is dependent upon the length of the leads you have coming off of your downrigger ball. If your lures are 25 feet behind the boat, you can turn fairly tight turns. If they’re 50 feet behind the boat, you can get fouled easily by turning too sharp. Longer leads are often a good trick when fishing is slow, though.
Tom Rozich, who was our DNR fisheries biologist manager for many years, said when things were tough, some fishermen he knew would put WD-40 on their J-plugs. That slick, he said, helped trigger strikes when fishing was slow.
Diver tips
I had decent luck going to size 0 divers for a while, but the standard divers work just as well. The key is finding a setting that puts the divers outside of your downrigger spread, but not so far outside or so far back that you’re going to get them cut off by your neighbor’s downrigger cables. Play with the settings and consult the chart before you run them out too far.
Remember that if you have to put the boat in neutral to fight a big fish, those divers are going to drop, so if you’re fishing with very old or very young anglers, keep the divers in the boat.
Long leads can be a benefit to diver fishing, but if you don’t have enough hands in the boat to bring in fish hand-over-hand and net them at the same time, keep the leads in the 7-foot range.
Lures
As I stated, some of the best lures are plugs with chrome on them. Original J-Plugs work well because if you break off a fish, you can often get the plug back. Some of the plugs with integrated hook systems will work well, but if you break off a fish, you’re most likely not getting that plug body back.
Other colors that work well late in the evening incorporate glow or lights. Lighted J-Plugs work well, but they all eventually stop flashing.
I’m partial to chromes with green or purple when fishing is slow. Sometimes having something slightly different can pay off.
The next most common lures are spoons. I’ve caught some kings on a black raspberry spoon when nothing else works. Yeck’s Wart Frog Glow is a standard for some anglers. Some also swear by the Yeck Banana, which is yellow sparkle on the front and black on the back.
When I deploy spoons, it’s generally on a slider on my downrigger lines or behind a diver.
Jigging
As I said, the kings are not actively eating, but they will strike out of a remembered instinct. So anything fluttering in their face could produce a strike. The best lures for jigging kings are heavy spoons with sharp large-gap hooks. Glow colors work well for this.
Jigging has a couple advantages: First, you can pretty much go where you want and set up because you’re fishing right under your boat. Second, you can work closer to bottom than trollers because they can’t risk hooking up on the various wooden planks that have come off the slab docks over the years.
Sharpen your hooks
I can’t stress enough that if your hook won’t catch on your thumbnail, you’re missing fish that you’d otherwise catch. Pick up a quality hook file and use it after every fish. Check your hooks frequently and you’ll increase your catch rate.