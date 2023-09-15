SHELBY — Ravenna used big plays to pick up a 42-0 West Michigan Rivers victory against Shelby Friday night in Shelby.
The Tigers made some progress and showed growth in the buildup to their fourth contest of the season, and coach Phil Fortier said it showed.
“We had put together the four best practices together in a row in a week,” Fortier said of the preparation ahead of Friday’s game. “The execution was better. We were in the game. Defensively, we were doing a heck of a good job against the run.
“At critical times we had breakdowns… and allowed some big plays. Once that snowball starts going, it’s really hard to stop it.
“I thought we competed tonight… As many bone-headed mistakes that we made, we also made some good plays, too.”
The big plays by the Bulldogs (2-2, 2-0 WMC Rivers), though, helped to get them out to a 28-0 halftime lead. Ravenna — on its second drive after the first one was halted by an interception by Phillip Hayes — had a 7-0 lead after the first quarter as Derek Finlay had a 11-yard run to cap a seven-play, 42-yard drive. He kicked the point after for the lead.
On the very next play, Ravenna’s Nick Mabrito intercepted a pass with seconds left in the first quarter. One play later, Blake Homoly connected with Chase Thomas for a 20-yard touchdown throw-and-catch. Finlay’s toe was true for a 14-0 Ravenna lead.
Shelby (0-4, 0-2 WMC Rivers) enjoyed what was looking like its best and most-sustained drive of the night up to that point. The Tigers took over possession on their own 11 and manufactured an 11-play drive that ate up nearly seven minutes of time on the clock. The drive was sustained by a big gainer by Lalo Garcia as he ran a fake punt.
But, with the ball deep in Bulldogs territory, Finlay was able to strip the ball away from the Shelby ball carrier and sprint the roughly 80 yards the other way for touchdown. His kick was good for a 21-0 lead.
Both teams enjoyed turnovers via interceptions, Shelby’s Levi Cooley getting one to stop a Ravenna drive while Homoly was able to pick off a pass on the sideline at the Ravenna 5.
Three plays later, the Homoly hit Thomas for a 45-yard pass for a touchdown with 13 seconds remaining in the first half. Finlay kicked the extra point for the 28-0 lead for Ravenna at the break.
After a Shelby three-and-out to start the second half, Homoly hit Evin Grigsby-Bentley on a 13-yard touchdown pass. Finlay had the kick. Ravenna capped its scoring with a Homoly-to-Caleb Forsythe 10-yard touchdown pass with Finlay’s extra point kick.
Shelby wraps up a three-game homestand Friday when it hosts Hesperia for another league game.
“After that Ludington game, it was not good, at all. To see us progress, get back to into some games. Tackle well and block. That’s good. But, we’ve got a lot of things to fix.”
And Fortier expects two teams to be very hungry for a victory.
“We’ve got to get in there and find a way to win,” he said. “Our fans deserve it. Our kids deserve it. We’ve been working awfully hard to make this thing go.”