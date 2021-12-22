BIG RAPIDS — Considering the quality of the competition, the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team didn’t feel too bad about Wednesday night’s 8-0 loss to Big Rapids on the road.
The Cardinals have a traditionally strong program, with players that don’t leave for travel teams and thus are typically mature and experienced.
“We just got overpowered, basically,” Badgers head coach Bill Shriver said. “But, the kids played very hard, and didn’t give up. We got into the third period (before being mercied).
“We really only had a couple shots, and they weren’t viable scoring chances. On the positive side, we only had one penalty and it was at the end, so it didn’t matter.”
Shriver was happy that the Badgers played a clean game, which has been a problem all season. Giving the Cardinals only one power play opportunity was a step in the right direction.
Lakeshore had good spurts and bad spurts according to Shriver. The uneven play benefited the Cardinals, and allowed then to maintain control from start to finish.
“Big Rapids is a really good team, which we knew going in,” Shriver added. “They have a very mature, older group. It wasn’t like they beat us, 8-0, in the first period.
“We’ll learn from it. It was good conditioning for the guys, so it’s not like it was a wasted effort. We’ll take some positives out of it.”
Lakeshore is off now until Friday, Jan. 7 when the Badgers play in Grand Blanc and Saturday, Jan. 8 when they are scheduled to be on the road against Southgate.