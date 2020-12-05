Hope springs eternal for deer hunters.
If our contest winner is any indication, redemption is always right around the bend. The winner of our contest, Jim, Spilka, 67, of Onekama, never laid eyes on his buck until he put an arrow into it.
Conversely, Jim Stankowski, who placed second by a single antler point, had his eyes on his buck for the last three years.
Before we get to their stories, a word about how we arrived at our scoring system. As you can see, all of our top bucks are massive. Unfortunately, we use a quick-measure system in our contest that uses a combination of number of points and inches of spread. Tine length really doesn’t help you in our contest. If it did, I’m certain Dave Yeager’s fifth-place buck might be our top buck.
Our goal is to identify the best bucks in the area and we’ve certainly identified some monsters this year. When it comes to county records — as Yeager’s may be — we leave that to Commemorative Bucks of Michigan, which uses the same time-consuming measuring system and 60-day drying period that Pope & Young and Boone & Crockett use.
We cannot have a contest without our page sponsors, our prize contributors and our measuring stations. All of them are so important and we ask that you please patronize them with your business.
Now, on to the bucks!
Three drops and triple brows
Jim Spilka’s buck is a non-typical 16-pointer that was measured at Legends Taxidermy. It has a 21-inch outside spread.
The massive buck was shot Oct. 12 with a crossbow.
Spilka hunts private land in what is technically Manistee Township.
“I did not see him before that night,” Spilka said. “A rack like that, you wouldn’t forget.”
Spilka was in a ground blind at the end of a valley overlooking mixed hardwoods, including oak and beech.
“It’s a big long valley and I sit at the top of that, so you’re overlooking the valley,” Spilka said. “There’s a creek to the north about 150 to 200 yards from where I sit.
“It’s a traditional deer run. We have 80 acres of hayfield and the golf course across the street has apples and the neighbor grows corn. They’re protected and they keep using the same runs year after year.”
On the day of his harvest, Spilka said the wind was just right.
“It was just before dark,” Spilka said. “It was getting darker in the woods, in the valley, first, I said ‘Just a few more minutes.’”
Spilka saw the buck approaching from one side, he lifted his crossbow up from the 2x4.
“He got broadside about 15 yards,” Spilka said. “Boom, right in him, and he ran about 80 yards.”
Spilka took his buck to Legends to find out how old it was. They told him 3 ½ years old.
Spilka was floored by that. He said the box of meat he got from the butcher was too heavy to lift.
“I shot a nice 8-point with a 17-inch spread in rifle season, but this is by far the biggest buck I ever shot,” Spilka said. “He was big. They didn’t weigh him, but I think he went about 200 pounds.”
Spilka said he’s used to seeing nice bucks.
“We have seen them in the hayfields, 8s to 10s,” Spilka said. “We had some nice ones early in the summer.
“This guy, we hadn’t seen. A buddy of mine, Mike Teskey, he hunts a bordering property and he said he had him on trail cams three times.”
Spilka said he used a three-blade 150-grain Wasp head on his bolt. He shot it with an Excalibur crossbow. This was his first time using a lighted nock, so he knew he made a good shot and recovered his arrow right away.
He said he doesn’t really do anything special.
“I use a grunt call. Once every 20-30 minutes at the most,” Spilka said. “You never know if they work. Sometimes you see deer and sometimes you don’t.”
He said he’s using the same camouflage clothing he’s been using for the last 12 years.
“Never been washed,” he said, laughing. “Seems to be lucky.”
Asked if anything unique happened on this particular night, Spilka said he was in the right place at the right time and the buck was going the right way.
“The luck was to have him come from that direction,” Spilka said. “Once I saw the horns, I saw he was a shooter, I grabbed the bow and got him in the crosshairs.”
For his prize, Spilka claimed the free mount from Legends Taxidermy.
“I was never going to get another one mounted but that one was pretty special,” Spilka said.
The ‘9-point’
Spilka’s buck edged out Stankowski’s buck by one scorable antler point in our scoring system. Ironically, Stankowski’s buck was known locally as “the 9-point” because his main antler frame was nine points.
Stankowski had this buck in his crosshairs once when he was just across the neighbor’s property line and once during an antlerless season. Both times, he said to himself, “I can’t do this” and watched the buck walk away.
This year, the buck was back for a third year, always traveling with a big seven-point.
“I saw him five or six times through the summer,” Stankowski said. “The two of them would run from right here on my property to Peterson Road, then by Anderson Road. They’d been around, he’d been in here until about the first of September.”
But as often happens for Stankowski, bucks disappear in September. Every summer he watches it happen. But sometimes they come back.
Stankowski is a deer-hunting addict. He spends four or five nights a week watching deer, all summer long. He spends hours at the reloading bench working to perfect his rounds and maximize the potential of his many rifles. Heck, he even spends days working up the perfect muzzleloader load.
He travels the country hunting. He’s been to Wyoming 14 times, and he’s got a trip to Illinois for muzzleloader season this year.
“There are people that are so lucky, they fall out of the car, the gun goes off and they kill a super, super buck,” Stankowski said. “Then there are the people who are dedicated, their whole entire life is dedicated to deer hunting. It’s not only me, it’s (my son) Jimmy, it’s (my son) Joey. It’s our recreation.”
Stankowski thought he had a glimpse of the big one on Nov. 15, which local hunters will remember for hurricane-like conditions.
Nov. 16 was a better day. Stankowski, who says he hunts with his head on a swivel, was enjoying the beautiful day with his feet up on a bench.
“I just leaned back like that,” Stankowski said. “I glanced to the southwest and there this buck came.”
The buck was running, but not quite streaking like a scalded rabbit.
“He wasn’t flat-out low to the ground, but he was hitting strides about 20 feet apart,” Stankowski said. “I said ‘Holy cripe!’ Of course I’m sitting back kind of relaxing. I jumped up and grabbed my rifle.”
The buck was at about 75 yards when Stankowski shot.
“I could tell I hit him hard,” Stankowski said.
He got off a second shot with his Winchester Model 70 chambered in .300 Weatherby.
“He was running into those scrub pines,” Stankowski said. “I thought, ‘Now what?’ I got up and put another shell in my gun. I said ‘I’ll make a sneak.’ That was probably the most exciting part of it. To go and see ‘How good did you really hit him?’
The answer was pretty darn good.
“I moved 20 yards and there I see him piled up,” Stankowski said. “I sat down right alongside him, looked up at the sky and said, ‘Thank you, Lord.’ “I looked in his eyes and I said ‘It’s over. It is really over.’”
Stankowski, who is known far and wide as “Potsie” since his fast-pitch softball days, called his son Jimmy to give him a hand with the buck, estimated at well over 200 pounds. The buck dressed out at 185.
Jimmy was moved to tears at the sight of his father and the monstrous buck that he had pursued for three years.
“Potsie, you deserve this one,” Jimmy said.
Stankowski said the hunt, the buck and the entire sequence of events was rewarding, but hearing his son, who truly understood how much effort he put into chasing that buck, acknowledge his efforts, was truly special.
Daddy-daughter buck
Lee Mallison was hoping his daughter would get the big buck this year.
They were sitting together Oct. 24 when a good buck walked in. But Breanne, 19, wasn’t feeling as confident as she would have liked. She passed the bow to Lee and he put an arrow in it at 25 yards.
“She’s like a good luck charm when it comes to nice bucks,” Lee said. “If there’s one around, for some reason she’ll get a chance at it.”
Lee said he did not know it was the big buck he had seen once before and had a single picture of on a trail camera. He just knew it was big and looking jumpy.
“Part of the reason my daughter got nervous was I was rushing her,” Mallison said. “I could tell the buck was getting nervous and was going to bolt.”
Mallison’s buck scored 233 in our contest. The 15-point buck had a 19 ¾ inch spread. It was measured at Legends Taxidermy.
The buck only went 40 yards after the shot. Mallison said he was hoping it wasn’t the big one so that Breanne would get a shot at it.
“I just knew it was nice with a lot of mass,” he said.
Mallison described the property in Grant Township as “a little bit of everything. Swamp, pines, oaks and I put in food plots.”
A wide 10
Dan Petersen’s buck was our widest buck, coming in at 22 inches of outside spread. The 10-point scored 226 in our contest, good for fourth place.
“I’ve been hunting that one as long as I’ve been hunting,” Petersen said. “I saw him the third week of October, got a look at him on a camera, had him in during bow season for a 30-yard shot, but he decided to stop behind a tree and I couldn’t get a shot at him.”
The buck that teased Petersen throughout the season on private land in Victory Township, but finally visited the property one too many times, though. Petersen described the area he hunts as a mixed bag, habitat-wise.
“It’s got a little bit of everything,” Petersen said. “Oak flats, swamp, food plots.”
Petersen said he was watching a doe Nov. 16 when he saw something creeping through the woods. The buck wasn’t stopping, so he took the 60-yard shot as the buck was on the move.
“I was so jazzed up,” Petersen said. “I got the gun up, got it on him, watched him through the brush, center punched him and he didn’t go too far.”
Petersen hunts with a .300 Winchester Short Magnum.
“He only went about 60 yards,” Petersen said.
“Biggest thing I’ve ever got around here,” he said. “For Mason County, he’s a pretty nice buck, although we’ve been seeing more over the last few years. Hopefully it keeps up like that.”
A tall beauty
Bucks don’t come much prettier than Dave Yeager’s 22 1/8-inch 11-point. Yeager had not seen his buck prior to shooting it, but he called his shot, so to speak.
“I just went out and talked to my buddy Eric — he shot a really nice Michigan buck right after I did,” Yeager said. “I told him I was going to sit on my food plot and bring my horns. I said I was going to rattle me up a monster.”
Yeager hunts private land in Pere Marquette Township, a spot that also produced a beautiful buck for his wife, Margaret, during rifle season.
Yeager was hunting with his compound bow that night.
“I rattled the horns and hung them up — I always grab my bow after to be ready,” Yeager said.
He said it’s not uncommon to have little bucks come in after a rattling sequence.
“I saw some legs coming through the pines,” Yeager said. “As soon as I saw him I was like, instant shooter. ‘Holy cow, he’s a shooter for sure.’
“I went to pull back and my arrow came off the string,” Yeager said. “I was able to put it back on and get the shot off.
“I saw where I hit him, I knew I hit him pretty good,” Yeager said. “I tracked him and he went about 70 yards.”
Yeager said there was no “ground shinkage with this buck.
“It was like, ‘Holy Cow, that thing’s way bigger than what I thought I shot.’”
Yeager said after Dec. 20 he can have the buck officially scored. He green-scored the buck himself at 165.8, which, if it holds up, would eclipse the previous county typical record held by Brad McClure of 161 and change.
