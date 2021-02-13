BRETHREN — In a road showdown in Brethren Friday night, Mason County Eastern fell to the Bobcats, 70-46, in Western Michigan D League action.
The Cardinals trailed by just one after the first quarter, 12-11, but in the second quarter, the Bobcats outscored the Cardinals by 10. That was thanks, in part, from Anthony Beccaria, who tallied 15 of the Bobcats' 25 in the quarter to take a 37-26 lead into the half.
Brethren outscored MCE, 33-20, in the second half to run away with the victory.
Clay Shoup and Darin Stever led the Cardinals with 10 points each while Keegan Bates added seven.
The Cardinals fall to 1-1 on the season and in conference play.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (46)
C. Shoup 3 2-5 10, Wing 1 0-0 2, Stever 3 3-3 10, Bates 1 4-5 7, Crawford 20-0 6, Drake 1 3-4 5, E. Shoup 1 3-5 6. Totals: 13 15-22 46.
BRETHREN (70)
Wojciechowski 9 6-11 24, Grosset 0 1-2 1, K. King 1 0-0 3, Bradford 1 0-0 2, M. King 2 0-1 4, Fischer, 1 0-0 2. Beccaria 15 4-5 34. Totals: 29 11-19 70.
MC Eastern;11;15;8;12;--;46
Brethren;12;25;18;15;--;70
Three-point goals—Mason County Eastern (6): C.Shoup 2, Crawford 2, Stever, Bates. Brethren (1): K. King. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 21, Brethren 18. Fouled out—none. JV game—Brethren 45, Mason County Eastern 40.