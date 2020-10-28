John Glenn at Ludington: Ludington athletic director Randy Fountain stated 251 tickets were made available by the school for each player’s, coach’s and cheerleader’s family to purchase up to four seats for the MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal game against Bay City John Glenn at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Oriole Field. Any tickets not purchased by 6 p.m. Thursday will be available to LHS students Friday morning. There will not be general admission tickets available.
Mason County Central at Boyne City: Mason County Central athletic director Tim Genson stated that parents of players will have the access code first for the digital tickets via GoFan, before the code will be made available for all fans. Each ticket costs $7.30, and it is the only way for spectators to have admission into the game that is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Boyne City.