Cambria Britton patrols the box for her select soccer team, but the seventh grader at O.J. DeJonge Middle School is busier than making sure her team is in a hunt for a win.
Britton plays football, too.
And swims. And softball.
It makes for busy days and nights for her, but she’s really enjoyed playing soccer for the select travel team and kicking for the middle school football team.
“It really depends,” she said when talking about which sport she enjoys more. “When you talk about having friends, I’m closer to my teammates on the soccer team. I’m friends with most of the boys on the football team.”
Cambria has played soccer for Troy Veneman for the past several years, this year with a team that is under-13, but has players who are in the fourth through seventh grades. The team plays its final game in Holland this weekend, Veneman said.
“We’re bringing in an undefeated record. Cam has only allowed five goals all season, in seven games. She’s playing well,” Veneman said.
The start of playing both soccer and football wasn’t this year, but the year before. Cambria’s neighbors were playing football, and she thought it was something she wanted to do, too.
At first, Cambria’s mom, Danielle Britton, was a bit reluctant to allow Cambria to play football, recalling her experiences as the sole girl on a boy-dominated hockey team. But after several times being asked, Danielle relented and Cambria was off to a camp.
“She started two summers ago when she went to (Ludington varsity football coach Charlie) Gunsell’s camp. She actually won an award, Mr. Oriole, but they renamed it Mrs. Oriole,” Danielle said. “She decided she enjoyed it.”
And Danielle’s concerns were allayed when she saw how Cambria was interacting with the boys on the football team.
“They were amazing with her,” Danielle said. “I was really grateful to have a positive experience and for her to be friends with the boys on the team. At our last game, her soccer teammates were there to cheer her on, and they were chanting her name.”
Her soccer teammates also happen to be more than one-sport athletes. Veneman said of the 16 girls on his select soccer team, 10 played a second sport during the fall. Five were volleyball players and four others ran cross country.
“They’re busy kids,” he said.
Veneman is looking ahead to taking his team up against the so-called more refined teams this weekend.
“We’ve fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh graders. They’re good. They’re running circles around some of these other teams,” he said. “These girls from Grand Rapids, they play for coaches that that’s what they do for a living. When they have tryouts for a select team, they have 100 kids to pick from. We have to call around to get enough for a team.
“So when we roll in, it’s like the Bad News Bears.”
Britton and her teammates will settle for a slightly quieter winter after a very boisterous weekend on the field first.