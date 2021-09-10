BIG RAPIDS — Steve Brockelbank was named Ferris State University’s new athletics director Friday by Ferris State Vice President for Administration and Finance Jim Bachmeier.
Brock-elbank was a teacher, football coach and athletic director at Ludi-ngton High School in two stints, leaving for a position with Miami University in 2014 as associate athletic director of communications and was associate athletic director of football, hockey and women’s basketball.
He currently serves as vice president and director of athletics at Muskingum University, in New Concord, Ohio, having served there starting in 2018.
“I am honored and grateful to serve Ferris State University as the next Director of Athletics,” stated Brockelbank in a release. “I want to thank President (David) Eisler, Vice President Jim Bachmeier and the search committee for this opportunity. It was evident in the interview process that Ferris is committed to building champions academically and athletically. Ferris impacts students and student-athletes for a lifetime.”
Brockelbank is a 1991 graduate of Eastern Michigan University and owns master’s degrees from Grand Valley State and Spring Arbor College.
Brockelbank replaces Perk Weisenburger, Ferris’ current athletics director, retiring in October after more than a decade leading a department that includes 17 varsity athletics programs. Brockelbank officially starts as athletics director on Monday, Oct. 11.
“We are thrilled to welcome an athletic director with the experience and track record of success that we have found in Steve,” stated Bachmeier, in a press release. “Ferris State Athletics has raised the bar for success, in athletic competition and the classroom, and we’re confident that Steve is the right person to take on leadership responsibilities in guiding our athletics efforts. In a pool of strong candidates, Steve stood out and made a great impression on our search committee and others involved in this hiring process.”
Brockelbank looks forward to strengthening Ferris’ culture of athletics success and being a Bulldog.
“I look forward to fostering the championship culture and tradition at Ferris State,” he stated in the release. “I am committed to supporting our student-athletes in their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence.”
A native of Jenison, Steve and his wife, Heidi, have three daughters: Hayley, who is married to her husband, John, with a granddaughter, Lillie; Madisyn, who is married to her husband, Mark; and Morgan.