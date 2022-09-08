SCOTTVILLE — Led by Summer Brower, the Ludington girls cross country team won the Leanna Wolf Geers Invitational Thursday afternoon hosted by Mason County Central at Scottville’s Riverside Park.

Brower was the overall race winner as the Orioles’ top six runners all finished within the top 10 overall. Nadia Grierson was third overall with Christian Theis right behind her at fourth. Annie Kline was sixth, Olivia Andersen seventh, Mackenzie Keiller ninth and Autumn Brower 10th.

Just two minutes and 21 seconds separated Ludington’s top runner from its fifth.

Manistee’s girls were second in the four-team race with Mason County Central finishing fourth. The Spartans were led by Addison Thorne with a 13th-place finish while Mallory Miller was 17th.

The Chippewas were led by Cecilia Postma as she ran to the runner-up slot overall. Georgia Haag was 12th and Kate Somsel was 15th.

Reed City’s boys won their race as the Coyotes had the race winner and runner-up in August Rohde and Anthony Kiaunis right behind him. Ludington was the runner-up with the next two runners — Jose Flores in third place and Trey Keson fourth.

The Orioles had all five of their top runners finish 15th or better. David Reisterer was ninth overall. Curtis Fuller was 14th and Isaiah Boerema was 15th.

Manistee was fourth and Mason County Central was fifth in the five-school race.

The Spartans were led by Hunter Sanford, who finished 13th.

The Chippewas were paced by Drew Mendians, who was 12th.

Boys team results: Reed City 24, Ludington 45, North Muskegon 71, Manistee 116, Mason County Central 125.

Ludington boys: 3-Jose Flores, 17:28.61. 4-Trey Keson, 18:08.46. 9-David Resterar, 19:11.22. 14-Curtis Fuller, 20:19:02. 15-Isaiah Boerema, 20:20.89. 20-Jack Jutar, 21:23.34. 26-Kai Dila, 22:55.35. 35-Owen Forrester, 24:56.79. 39-Aleksander deMorrow, 25:38.84. 40-Noah Dillehay, 26:08.46. 42-Aidan Forrester, 26:28.21. 43-Brian Lawson, 27:15.17. 46-Dylan Sniegowski, 29:08.51.

Mason County Central boys: 13-Hunter Sanford, 20:05.58. 18-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 21:03.76. 31-Trey Johnson, 23:47.24. 33-Asher Johnson, 23:55.93. 38-Sam Johnson, 24:58.67. 44-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 27:17.43. 45-Jacob Failor, 28:47.80. 48-Ethan Gancarz, 36:07.33.

Manistee boys: 12-Drew Mendians, 19:50.08. 24-Tug Thuemmel, 22:19.65. 25-Elliot Hoeflinger, 22:22.25. 27-Christian Schramski, 23:10.09. 28-Benjamin Ceplina, 23:11.02. 30-Ajae Gouker, 23:26.84. 34-Austin Benitez, 24:15.95. 41-Vincent Wang, 26:14.81.

Girls team results: Ludington 21, Manistee 59, Reed City 66, Mason County Central 99.

Ludington girls: 1-Summer Brower, 20:09.85. 3-Nadia Grierson, 20:41.54. 4-Christina Theis, 21:47.59. 6-Annie Kline, 22:22.88. 7-Olivia Andersen, 22:31.15. 9-Mackenzie Keillor, 22:54.37. 10-Autum Brower, 23:12.61. 14-Anna Burton, 24:35.52. 20-Rebecca Weinert, 26:53.59. 22-Katie Rangel, 27:20.35. 23-Sophia Grierson, 27:28.62. 26-Grace Shamel, 27:51.57. 27-Ayla King, 27:53.35. 33-Catherine Karboske, 29:09.37. 36-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 29:51.21. 40-Halle Korendyke, 30:53.42. 44-Genevieve Lux, 32:52.23.

Mason County Central girls: 13-Adison Thorne, 24:19.46. 17-Mallory Miller, 26:01.27. 30-Nyvaeh Wendt, 28:44.58. 32-Jessica Petersen, 28:59.78. 37-Hannah Thurow, 30:23.31. 38-Eva Hradel, 30:31.73. 41-Ava Brooks, 30:58.85. 42-Sereniti Johnson, 32:27.57. 43-Katie Henne, 32:46.43.

Manistee girls: 2-Cecilia Postma, 20:30.18. 12-Georgia Haag, 24:16.74. 15-Kate Somsel, 24:49.85. 16-Audrey Huizinga, 25:01.20. 24-Magdalena Herberger, 27:47.98. 25-Claire Scott, 27:49.30. 34-Abbie Robinson, 29:27.94. 35-Evelyn Koller, 29:30.79. 45-Clear Wang, 33:24.75.