BROOKLYN — Ludington freshmen Summer and Autumn Brower each ran their personal-best times at the MHSAA Division 2 cross country state final Saturday at Michigan International Speedway at Brooklyn.
“So very proud of these two girls,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor.
Summer Brower finished 42nd overall with a time of 19 minutes, 38.89 seconds. Her previous best time was at the regional hosted by Remus Chippewa Hills on Oct. 29. She cut about 20 seconds off her previous best time.
“Summer was seeded in the upper 90s,” Keillor said. “Her time of 19:38 will get her the No. 8 spot on the cross country all-time record board in Hawley Gymnasium.”
Her sister, Autumn, ran to a 104th place finish. Her time was 20:27.1. She previously ran her personal-best time also at the regional at Chippewa Hills.
“Autumn was seeded just below 200th and took 27 seconds off her (personal record) set last week at regionals,” Keillor said.
The pair were supported by three of their teammates, and they reflected upon the season.
“They each had a great attitude going into the race. We talked about all the days of practice, all the miles, and getting involved in the race,” Keillor said. “I said to just race for a big (personal record). We took three of the other varsity girls to the meet to keep the girls company, keep their nerves in check and cheer them on. Their efforts at the Chip Hills regional last week and at MIS on Saturday were fun to watch. What a great way to finish the season.”