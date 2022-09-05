Ludington resident Kathy Calabretta finished her 2022 triathlon season last month by winning the Ludington Lighthouse Triathlon’s sprint triathlon.

Before the Aug. 7 triathlon in Ludington, Calabretta finished fourth at the International Triathlon Union’s World Championship on July 3. Calabretta also competed at the USAT Nationals in late July.

The win in Ludington, though, was big for Calabretta.

“I’ve always wanted to win in Ludington, mostly because the trophy is a large lighthouse that looks amazing,” she stated.

Calabretta started the 2022 racing season as the nation’s top seed for women ages 70 to 74. Her finish at the world championships in Montreal this year automatically qualifies her for next year’s event in Hamburg, Germany.

In 2023, Calabretta will be in the 75-79 age group where she will be taking advantage of her relative youth.

Overall top three finishers from the Ludington Lighthouse Triathlon for various races:

Men’s Olympic triathlon: 1-Scott Sanders, Brighton, 1:58:17; 2-Tyler Lewis, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 2:01:28; 3-Josh Coleman, Michigan, 2:01:53.

Women’s Olympic triathlon: 1-Kristin Hoffman, Anderson, Indiana, 2:23:36; 2-Jacqueline Landon, Grand Rapids, 2:35:12. 3-Sarah Williams, Woodhaven, 2:44:52.

Men’s sprint triathlon: 1-Sam Wilkinson, Caledonia, 1:04:39; 2-Charlie Doan, Adrian, 1:07:00. 3-Steve Moelter, Freeland, 1:13:39.

Women’s sprint triathlon: 1-Kathy Calabretta, Ludington, 1:22:52; 2-Chase Missel, Muskegon, 1:23:29. 3-Rhianna Hensler, Clarkston, 1:23:36.

Men’s super sprint: 1-Titus Bretzke, Michigan, 38:47; 2-Andrew Riemer, Ludington, 41:17; 3-Anderson Riemer, Ludington, 41:24.

Women’s super sprint: 1-Christa Johnson, Manistee, 42:07; 2-Elizabeth Kahnoski, Ludington, 46:56; 3-Denise Sturgeon, Clio, 47:59.

Men’s Kaya-TRI: 1-Marcus Mesman, Jenison, 1:24:37; 2-Wyatt Frahm, Grand Rapids, 1:27:37; 3-Andrew Kozal, Grand Rapids, 1:33:37.

Women’s Kaya-TRI: 1-Jordan McGuire, Turner, 1:35:18; 2-Sally Farin, Grand Rapids, 1:54:13; 3-Jena Baarman, 2:00:44.

Olympic aquabike: 1-Doug Bailey, Grand Haven, 1:38:40; 2-Jeffery Carter, Spring Lake, 1:44:31; 3-John Hill, Sparta, 1:48:44.

Sprint aquabike: 1-Laurie Walsworth, Michigan, 58:03.

Olympic relay: 1-John Sanford, Alto, 2:24:17; 2-Molly Ramseyer, Grand Haven, 2:46:05. 3-Nolan Umali, Grand Rapids, 2:55:15.

Spring relay: 1-Scott Wilson, Baldwin, 1:12:24; 2-Alex Fitzpatrick, Lansing, 1:14:19. 3-Lauren Klaasen, Spring Lake, 1:14:58.