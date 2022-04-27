Kathy Calabretta of Ludington has always been a competitive runner, especially back when she and her husband Tom lived in New Jersey.
As a 50-year old running in a group of 40-year olds, Calabretta was consistently running faster than anyone else. In 2009, she was ranked in the top 16 regardless of age in the state of New Jersey.
But about that time, she had an operation that prevented her from running.
Medical professionals suggested that she work out in the pool, using the water for resistance just walking, so she started swimming.
One thing led to another, and Calabretta tried out for an all-women’s triathlon in New Jersey and she came in first in her age group on her first try.
She was hooked, as her husband said.
“And she did it with a bicycle that was rigged out for cross country, not for racing,” said Tom. “She immediately went out and invested in a new bicycle.
“I said ‘What a minute. I’m not so sure about this.’ She got herself a competitive bicycle and kept going.”
Calabretta has competed in 71 triathlons since then, and recently was awarded the No. 1 ranking in her age group (70-74) for 2021 in Michigan from USA Triathlon, the governing body for triathlons in the United States.
“I’m very proud of that fact,” said Kathy Calabretta. “I had done nationals a couple years, and every year I’ve done nationals I’ve placed.
“Then in 2014 I started with Team USA and went to Edmonton (Canada) and got third. I went ‘Wow, this is cool.’ The next year I went to Chicago, and I did win.
“It was my most amazing day to me, because I won by six seconds. It was just amazing.”
She has been competing for many years, but didn’t start competing in triathlons until she was 57, and now is an All-American, a three-time national champion in the age group and has represented USA Triathlon’s Team USA at the ITU World Championships five times, nabbing the gold in 2015.
Later this summer, she will be representing the U.S. at the Worlds in Canada. COVID knocked out last year’s competition, which was to be in Bermuda.
With the Worlds scheduled for June, a good four months earlier than normal, Calabretta is getting off to an early start this year to get in some races to have a good chance to qualify.
“I did the first one, and won the age group,” Kathy said. “I said, ‘Hey! This is kind of fun! That’s what kind of started the whole thing.
“It was very unique. I had never done anything like that before. With that group it was just very nice and social, and very supportive. I have found that so over the years, it’s just so much so. That’s been part of it.
“Every year, doing a couple more and looking forward to them. We moved here in 2011, that’s when I retired. Each year, it depends on weather, I’ve done five or six. One year I might have done seven.”
Always enjoying success every time she competed, Calabretta at one point decided to try the nationals.
She started keeping track of the rankings, and found that the system is very complicated.
USAT rankings are not based on a specific race, or an athlete’s placing in a race.
It factors in the results recorded for all competitors at that race, on that day. The system then measures the individual’s cumulative standings over the calendar year.
“Bottom line is it’s a ton of math, they way they work out this par stuff,” Calabretta said. “But, I was so pleased because of the math they used it’s able to quantify all the different distances.
“It’s not just like ‘I won Ludington, I got first place.’ What it looks at is each race, how tough was the race and who entered the race. Obviously, in the big races you get more points.”
Calabretta trains six days a week, four to five hours a day.
Last year, Calabretta worked to get certified as a coach, which she says is a matter of taking classes among other things.
She has some athletes she helps right now.
“It’s just trying to give back,” she says. “These are the things I learned to do, and asking if I can help out. That’s kind of where I am right now.
“I’m actually at this big tri camp (in Virginia) trying to learn more. It is a fun activity to do. Most people who enter (a race) don’t want to do anything more than finish. Which is wonderful.”
How long will Calabretta keeping competing in triathlons?
“It’s either going to be when I get to 100, or 80,” she said. “Or there’s only three of us left (in the age group). “If I win another Worlds, I will stop with the Worlds and just do the nationals and all the others.
“The Worlds are expensive. Kind of stop when you’re ahead kind of thing. I don’t know. It’s going to be as long as I can.”
Calabretta is aiming for another podium finish at this year’s World Championships which are scheduled to be held in Montreal, Canada, as well as the nationals which will be in Milwaukee.