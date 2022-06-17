Bob Cameron tends to shy away from the personal attention that may come his way, preferring to keep himself busy his work.
That’s going to change slightly as he approaches next Saturday and this year’s class into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame.
“Myself, I feel so much more comfortable by going in with the teams (I played for),” Cameron said. “I was fortunate enough to be on a lot of good teams. It’s not about the individual awards, it’s really how the team does.”
The state champion wrestler and longtime standout fastpitch softball player will be inducted into the sports hall of fame on Saturday, June 25. He will be joined by Christy Christmas, Mike Evans, Al Hardman, Jill (Treml) Stickney and Lyford Young.
The 18th Mason County Sports Hall of Fame’s unveiling ceremony is at noon Saturday, June 25, at Historic White Pine Village. Later Saturday evening, a sold-out banquet will be hosted at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
The 2022 induction class is the first since the 2019 class to join together at ceremonies hosted by the half of fame.
The 16th induction class in 2020 was unable to participate in the ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That class included Robert Ayers, Annie (Tewel) Sadosty, Kelly Smith, Dave Killips, Adam Johnson and the 2007 Mason County Central volleyball team that was the MHSAA Class B state runner-up.
The 17th induction class was 1921 Ludington Mariners professional minor league baseball team. The 2021 planned induction marked the 100th anniversary of the team’s Central League championship.
While in high school, Cameron wrestled as a part of the 1979 MHSAA Class C wrestling state runner-up team while also earning an individual state championship at 167 pounds. The previous year, his junior year, Cameron was the West Michigan Conference champion at 145 pounds.
Cameron stopped wrestling following high school, but picked up fastpitch softball where he found a new sport to excel. In a stretch from 1988 through 1991, Cameron played in state, national and world tournaments for a variety of teams, from Walt’s Lunch to Andrulis to Kelder Poured Walls.
“I started right out of high school. Back then, there was about 70 teams in the league. There were several leagues and you could get into a league where everyone was pretty competitive,” he said. “They were all at the same level
“I ended up on a pretty good team. We started out (on Walt’s Lunch), and Andrulis picked me up (for weekend tournaments),” he said. “It was all high school and lifelong buddies on the team.
“I ended up playing for them. That’s where everything went well for our team then,” We got into a lot of big tournaments. There was a lot of traveling.”
He played on the 1988 Class B state championship team and also reached the Class B national tournament in Las Cruces, New Mexico. In 1990, Cameron and his teammates won the International Softball Congress state championship and went on to play in the world tournament in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. The following year, the team repeated as an ISC state champion and went to the world tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.