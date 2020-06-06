As the scheduled end of the school was nearing, it also meant the start of two off-season programs for high school athletics: off-season conditioning and youth camps.
Both of those are still on hold, though, as the local schools continue to work with what can and can’t be done — and when — for high school athletics.
Ludington High School athletic director Randy Fountain said the district’s indoors and outdoors facilities have yet to be opened for working out. The district was continuing to work on plans, but he said there is confusion as to when it can open for that off-season training.
“The state of emergency runs through June 30,” he said. “Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer’s stay-at-home order has been lifted. Because we’re a school, the state of emergency supersedes the stay-at-home order. There are some districts that have opened, and there are some conferences that are waiting. I think the (Ottawa-Kent Conference) will wait until July 1.”
Fountain said any district could be liable for someone contracting COVID-19 because a participant or someone else could be asymptomatic and then carry the disease home to someone else. Plus, there is the question of wearing a mask or not, and how that could interrupt normal breathing while exercising.
The West Michigan Conference as a league decided to wait to open until June 15, said Mason County Central athletic director Tim Benson. Any workouts had to be outdoors, he said, but with things changing rapidly both from the State of Michigan as well as the Michigan High School Athletic Association, that, too could change.
Another part of the summer are the youth camps used by several area programs. It’s a chance for coaches and current high school players to teach the next generations of Orioles, Spartans, Cardinals and more the fundamentals and then some of the sports they enjoy.
Fountain said the proceeds of the camps at Ludington stay with the particular program. For example, the proceeds from the boys basketball camp go back into the boys basketball program. From there, the money is used to support the off-season work of the team.
“I would say the majority goes back to the varsity and junior varsity teams. The girls basketball team used the money to go to the Ferris State team camp,” Fountain said.
Colleges, though, shut down those camps as well.
“It’s a trickle-down effect. We’re out some fundraising money, but we don’t have the expense on the other end,” he said. “We have not ruled out maybe doing something later in the summer.”
But that all depends on what can and can’t be done in terms of contact and COVID-19.
At Mason County Central, many of the proceeds from the camps go to the uniforms of the teams. Genson said the funds raised by the camps allow the programs to not pull from the school’s budget for other needs.
“We don’t make a ton of money on the camps,” he said. “It’s more of a fundamental service for the youth, the kids. It has a day-camp flavor to it.”