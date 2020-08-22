I’m on a canoe kick and I can’t quite explain it, but I’ll try.
I was pretty out of shape in January. In spite of doing workouts on the elliptical every other day, I was heavy. I peaked at 189 pounds on the day after the NFC Championship.
I started working out harder every day after that and I kind of re-discovered my addiction to it. The lockdown helped.
From January through May, I worked out six days a week and dropped 32 pounds.
Then I discovered my Soleus muscle. This little piece of you lives just above your Achilles tendon and is tucked behind the two bigger muscles in your calf. And when you strain it, sprain it, pull it or blow it — choose your word — it makes a popping sound, scares the living hell out of you and puts you on crutches for a couple days, followed by several weeks of peg-legging your way around town.
So my elliptical workouts came to a halt. So did my trail walking.
Since injuring my calf I’ve canoed with my son Jason and daughter Megan and wife Holly every chance I got.
What follows are some of the observations I’ve made, lessons I’ve learned and some do’s and don’ts, with strong emphasis on the “don’ts.”
The Little Manistee
The Little Manistee River made me buy a canoe. I’m sure it didn’t mean to, but Megan and I had an ill-fated trip on it that caused me to re-examine some of the things we did, how we did them, why we did them and how we could do things better.
First, I can’t recommend Jerry Dennis and Craig Date’s book “Canoeing Michigan Rivers” highly enough. It’s exactly what you need to pick a stretch and go canoeing. It has been revised a few times and really is required reading for our region.
If I had read it sooner, I would know that the Little Manistee River below Nine Mile Bridge falls at a rate of 14 feet per mile. This means it’s the fastest stretch of river in the Lower Peninsula. Couple that with its many logjams, hairpin turns, riffle runs and light whitewater and you have an intimidating stretch of river. Apparently there was once a warning sign at Nine Mile Bridge (Skocelas/Campbell roads) saying that you shouldn’t try this if you’re a novice. I would amend this to say that in a two-person canoe, you need to be an advanced paddler to attempt this stretch. Suffice to say, Megan and I were beginners approaching intermediate when we attempted this stretch. I would say that when we quit this stretch, we probably were intermediate.
Yes, we quit. We could not continue down the river without risk of severe dunkings or worse. I would say that the river gave us a lesson we couldn’t find in books or online. Thank you to the friendly fisherman who helped us after one dunking when our canoe got away from us and to the landowner who helped us back to our vehicle. I remain ashamed that I had did not better educate myself before attempting this stretch.
But I realized that we needed better skills and probably a more appropriate craft (and paddles) for the task, if we were to tackle such a stretch again.
(For the record, I do not plan to attempt this stretch again until I have many, many more miles under my canoe and the river returns to more normal flows and is better maintained for passage. Honestly, we may never go back. It’s just too twisty, too loggy and too fast.)
Our area
The guide to the state’s rivers made two things clear to me. First, I was an idiot for Googling instead of finding a well-researched printed guide to canoeing. (It’s apparent to me that kayaking and canoeing reviews for different river stretches get intermingled and twisted on the internet, if they are accurate at all to begin with). Second, we live in one of the best places on the planet for canoeing — particularly beginner-to-intermediate canoeing. The options are simply amazing.
First, we have canoe liveries at Ludington State Park, at Pere Marquette Highway, Scottville, Baldwin, M-37 and M-55. You can rent a canoe and try stretches of the Pere Marquette, the Manistee, the Little Manistee, the Pine, and — in case I forgot — the White. That’s just staying within an hour. Just outside an hour you can jump on the Betsie and parts of the Muskegon.
There’s everything from a flat-water paddle around Lost Lake and the quiet parts of Hamlin Lake to challenging stretches of rivers like the Little Manistee and the Pine.
When I realized all of this, I realized I have been remiss as an outdoor writer. I tend to take it easy on the P.M. River because it gets a ton of pressure every year from party-floaters to anglers. But it’s only one option among miles and miles and miles of great rivers. We may not have the great portage-linked lakes of the Sylvania Wilderness or Algonquin Provincial Park, but we have great rivers with scenic designations and — if you look for it — Class I to II whitewater rapids. We also have a linked paddling trail along Lake Michigan that not many people are aware of.
The next boat
It was apparent to me that my We-No-Nah Fisherman 14 was a great little canoe, but not quite the right craft for many stretches here. Also, we just needed a second canoe since I had piqued the whole family’s interest in canoeing.
This led me down a rabbit hole of research, yes, primarily on the internet.
The first thing you learn is that there are Ford-Chevy-Dodge guys in the canoe world just like there are in the auto world. So for every We-No-Nah fan, there’s a Mad River fan. For all the Old Town fans, there are an equal number of Old Town detractors. There are lots of Michigan brands, too, with their own loyalties. Pere Marquette canoes were once made in Scottville and there are some of those around. Sawyer canoes were made more recently in Oscoda and, having been available at K-Mart, are popular in our state.
I didn’t go looking for a brand. I researched design and purpose-built canoes. My We-No-Nah turned on a dime, but being a flat-bottomed canoe, it was more of a pivot than a turn. It was kind of like trying to slalom on a saucer sled. I wanted something that tracked straighter and turned better. I wanted something that might not tip as easily. What I wanted was probably available in a $3,000 canoe, but I didn’t want to buy a new canoe, I wanted to keep it under $500.
There’s a lot to canoe design. When you’re talking about being able to turn, you want rocker, which is a measurement of how upswept the bow and stern are. There’s fullness, which describes the bow shape and its ability to take on waves. There’s primary stability, which describes how tippy a canoe feels when you step in and sit down, there’s secondary stability, which describes how likely it is to really tip over.
Canoes are made of aluminum, fiberglass, thermoplastic, kevlar, Royalex or something called T-Formex. Many of Old Town’s canoes are made of a three-ply sandwich that give them unprecedented durability, but also significant weight. Weight can give you stability, or it can just break your back.
Add in the variables of the used market and it was really kind of a challenging undertaking — to educate yourself about not just the product but also the market in our state.
I found one canoe, it was sold. Found another, had communication with the seller, then the line went dead and it was marked sold on the day I was supposed to see it. I had my brother go after one down near Kalamazoo and the son of a gun who listed it got so many calls that they took the asking price off and opened it up to bidding.
Wayne Andersen was helpful in multiple ways — he had us over to check out his canoes and put me in touch with Tom Penrod, who sold us some really nice hand-made paddles that he had created. (These are available at Paddlesports Warehouse in Scottville).
Finally, I found a canoe that was three hours away with promising reviews and a fair price. I talked with the owner on Facebook and he said he had just gotten off the Pine River. This sounded promising. (The hairy stretches, not the livery stretches, even!)
The canoe was made of Royalex (actually R-Light), which was a plus. The canoe had a couple of cracks that had been repaired, but not so many that I was afraid of buying it. In the end, I met him in Houghton Lake and purchased his Dagger Reflection 16. We’re pretty happy with it as a complementary canoe to the smaller one. It’s probably more suited to the bigger rivers than the smaller rivers here, but it’s durable enough to handle the rough stretches of either. At 61 pounds, I should be able to move it without injuring my back (or my damn soleus).
I should point out that “Canoeing Michigan Rivers” is available at our local libraries. I also found paddling.com to be a helpful, welcoming site that provided lots of information on various canoe designs and brands.