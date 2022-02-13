MUSKEGON — Hart’s Trayce Tate and Mason Cantu won MHSAA Division 4 individual wrestling district titles as eight Pirates in all advanced to the regional Saturday at Orchard View.
Cantu, a senior, was the No. 1 seed at 145 pounds, and two pins later, he had the district championship. He pinned Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Cole Karasinski for the title. Cantu is 41-1 heading to the Howard City Tri-County regional.
Tate, a junior, entered as the top seed, and he came through with three victories for the 119-pound championship. Tate pinned Montague’s Chris Aebig for the title. He will take a 34-4 record to the regional.
The Pirates qualified two wrestlers at 160 pounds as both freshman Alex Hicks and junior Zane Thomas advanced. Thomas picked up three pins on his way to the finals, but dropped the final by injury. He is 32-13.
Hicks also won his first two matches, but fell in the semifinals. He rallied with back-to-back pins for third place. He is 23-8 this season.
Senior Leo Guadarrama finished as the runner-up at 215 pounds, suffering his first defeat of the season in the finals to Comstock Park’s James Pefley. Guadarrama, pinned back-to-back foes, before dropping the final by one point. Guadarrama is 42-1.
Sophomore Ivan Larra was second at 285 pounds. He pinned his first foe and then picked up a decision in the semifinals. A one-point decision in the finals pushed Larra to the runner-up. He is 24-20.
Freshman Ty Thomas finished third at 125 pounds to advance to the regional. He lost by technical fall in the semifinals, and went on to get a pin in the consolation semifinals and a major decision in the third-place game. He is 30-8 this season.
Junior Uriel Vilchis-Mendoza took fourth at 140 pounds to advance. He got to the semifinals before losing. He won in the consolation semifinals, but fell in the consolation final. He is 17-16 this season.
Freshman Emmanual Ortega reached the consolation semifinals after dropping his opening match at 103 pounds, and he fell to Kent City’s Emmanuel Hernandez to see his season come to a close.
Junior Guillermo Ortega also reached the consolation semifinals, but was unable to advance. He reached the semifinals before losing. He then lost a one-point decision in the consolation semifinals, ending his season.
Junior Jon Ponce won his first match, but then lost in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinals, he took another loss. He finished 28-14.
Also seeing their seasons come to an end were freshman Julian Vasquez (112 pounds), senior Nicholas Sawdy (130), junior Bryce Jorrissen (135),