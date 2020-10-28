CUSTER — Mason County Eastern saw its boys team win its home race Tuesday at the Cardinal Classic Invite hosted by MCE.
The girls race did not feature a team winner as only eight girls total ran in the race, with none of the teams having more than four compete.
Nate Wing, Henry Hybza and Mateo Barnett starred for the Cardinals finishing first, second and third as Neal Stewart, Raul Hernandez and Clay Shoup rounded out the top six finishing fifth, sixth and seventh.
For Pentwater, Abie VanDuinen finished fourth to lead the Falcons and break up the Cardinals' runners while Jordan Bales and Christian Wright finished with top ten finishes placing eighth and ninth.
On the girls side, Olivia Wing won the race for the Cardinals followed by Sydney Gage in third with Amelia Malburg and Kennady Tyler finishing fifth and sixth.
Ireland Breitner and Abby Hughes were the lone runners for Pentwater as they finished seventh and eighth.
Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 17, Pentwater 44
Mason County Eastern boys: 1-Nate Wing, 17:51, 2-Henry Hybza, 17:59, 3-Mateo Barnett, 18:10, 5-Neal Stewart, 19:12, 6-Raul Hernandez, 19:15, 7-Clay Shoup, 19:23, 9-Peter Hybza, 20:39, 13-Keeton Capling, 21:54, 17-Brody Hays, 25:26, 18-Rylie Smith, 27:43
Pentwater boys: 4-Abie VanDuinen, 18:45, 8-Jordan Bales, 20:23, 11-Christian Wright, 20:35, 12-James Davis, 20:43, 14-Mitchel Daniels, 22:40, 16-Shane Roberts, 24:30, 19-Jack Roberts, 28:20
Mason County Eastern girls: 1-Olivia Wing, 22:16, 3-Sydney Gage, 24:01, 5-Amelia Malburg, 25:07, 6-Kennady Tyler, 26:05.
Pentwater girls: 7-Ireland Breitner, 29:48, 8-Abby Hughes, 29:56.