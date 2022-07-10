The Cardinal Classic 5-kilometer run/walk and 1-mile fun run/walk is Saturday, July 30, at Mason County Eastern, 18 S. Main St., Custer.
Medals will be awarded to the top three places of each age group in the 5K run. Medals will go to the top five finishers in the 5K walk. Each of the participants in the 1-mile fun run/walk will receive a medal.
The 1-mile fun run/walk is at 8:55 a.m. The 5K run/walk is at 9:15 a.m.
Pre-registration with a T-shirt must be received by July 24 at a reduced rate. After July 24, the costs increase. Participants can also register on race day at a reduced rate but will not receive a shirt.
Proceeds go to the school’s cross country and track programs.
For more information, contact Ben Knizacky at 231-613-6523.