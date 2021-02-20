BALDWIN — Despite 18 points from Eli Shoup, Mason County Eastern fell to Baldwin in a Western Michigan D League matchup Friday night, 78-51.
The Cardinals (1-5, 1-3 WMD) were held to just six points in the opening quarter as they trailed, 13-6, after one.
The Eastern offense put up 18 points in the second quarter, but Baldwin (4-0, 4-0 WMD) matched it with 20 points of its own, giving the Panthers a 33-24 lead at the half.
Baldwin exploded for 45 second-half points as the offense was too much for Eastern to handle, with the Panthers coming away with the victory.
Along with Shoup's 18 points, Wyatt Crawford added 14 with Darin Stever chipping in with 12.
Baldwin was led in scoring by Carmelo Lindsey with 21 points.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (51)
Cuate 0 1-3 1, Wing 0 0-1 0, Stever 4 2-4 12, Hays 0 1-2 1, Crawford 5 2-2 14, E. Shoup 9 0-2 18, Bates 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 6-14 51.
BALDWIN (78)
Hibma 5 4-6 14, Lindsey 7 2-5 21, Mckinney 4 4-4 13, Mock 2 3-4 9, Maveely 0 1-2 1, palmer 5 3-6 16, Pancis 1 1-4 4. Totals: 24 18-31 78.
MC Eastern;6;18;15;12;--;51
Baldwin;13;20;22;23;--;78
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (5): Crawford 2, Stever 2, Bates. Baldwin (12): Lindsey 5, Palmer 3, Mock 2, Mckinney, Pancis. Total fouls— Mason County Eastern 22, Baldwin 17. Fouled out-—Baldwin: Hibma. JV score—Mason County Eastern 31, Baldwin 30, OT. Mason County Eastern scorers—Howe 9, Troust 5, E.Shoup 4, Genta 4, Wing 2, C. Shoup 2.