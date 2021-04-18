BUCKLEY — Mason County Eastern's girls track team scored the title at the Buckley Invitational Friday in Buckley.
Eastern won the girls' meet with 141.2 points while Mesick was second (108.3) and Manistee Catholic wound up scoring 27 points for sixth.
Olivia Wing swept the hurdles events. She won the 100-meter hurdles (16.94) by nearly three full seconds, and she won the 300-meter hurdles (52.40).
Corinna Hernandez took both of the throwing events. She won the shot put (32 feet, 10 inches) by more than three feet, and she won the discus (90 feet) by more than 13 feet.
Eastern took second through fourth places in the 3,200-meter run, led by Amelia Malburg who was the runner-up (14:38.80). Astrid Lundstrom and Amelia Stewart were third and fourth, respectively.
Eastern's 1,600-meter relay team of Sydney Gage, Kaela Blais, Lucia Huarte and Lundstrom finished second (5:14.00). The 3,200-meter relay team was also second as Stewart, Malburg and Lundstrom teamed with Kennady Tyler (13:18.00).
Tyler was the runner-up int he pole vault (7-0).
Hillary Howe was third in the 200-meter dash (30.84 seconds) and the high jump (4-6). Howe won the long jump (13-1) as she and Marta Papa (12-6) went 1-2.
The only individual winner for the Sabers was Josie Ziehm in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 7 inches. Leah Stickney took third in the discus.
Mateo Barnett was a triple individual winner for the Manistee Catholic boys track and field team as the Sabers won the Buckley Invitational Friday.
The Sabers edged the host Bears for first place, scoring 133 points while Buckley finished second with 130. Mason County Eastern was third with 90.4.
The Cardinals were led by Neal Stewart's win in the pole vault (9-6), and Eastern went 1-2 with Raul Hernandez taking second (9-0).
Eastern's Eli Shoup was the runner-up in the 3,200 (11:34.80) and 300 hurdles (48.87).
Eastern's 1,600-meter relay team was second (4:01.00) as Hernandez, Stewart, David Nash and Michael Troost teamed up. The 3,200-meter relay team was second (11:07.0) with a team of Rylie Smith, Jude Mickevich, Donovan Harry and Daniel Wolf. The 400-meter relay team of Adelio Hernandez, Michevich, Harry and Wolf was third (57.08).
Mickevich was the runner-up in the discus (87-1). Troost took third in the high jump (5-2).
Picking up where he left off two years ago the last time the Sabers competed, Barnett was first in both the 100-meter dash (10.84 seconds), the 200-meter sprint (22.90 seconds) as well as the 400 meters (52.8). He also tied for second in the long jump.
Keeton Capling was second in both the 100 and 200 sprints, while Henry Hybza was third in the 800 and 3200.
Eddie Dutkavich won the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 6 inches. Also Justin Stickney finished third in the shot put.