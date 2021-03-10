CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s girls’ basketball team led from start to finish Tuesday night in a Western Michigan D League victory over Big Rapids Crossroads, topping the Cougars, 39-26.
The Cardinals were able to use all of their bench in Tuesday’s win and Eastern coach Jake Smith says it was key to get his bench some good playing time with districts right around the corner.
“We are trying to speed things up a little bit on both ends and get a good rotation of girls in and out to keep everybody fresh (which) will certainly help when tournament time comes around,” Smith said.
Eastern used suffocating defense and threes by Corinna Hernandez early in the first quarter to open the game with an 8-1 lead.
The Cardinals stayed aggressive on both ends of the floor, outscoring the Cougars 8-2 in the final 5:38 of the first quarter, leading 16-3 after one.
Crossroads opened the third with a 4-2 run and seemed to grab back some momentum on the defensive end of the floor, cutting the Cardinals’ lead to 11 with 4:35 left to play in the half.
An 8-2 Cardinal run to end the second quarter helped them increase their lead to 15 points, taking a 24-9 lead into the halftime break.
Offense was tough to come by for both teams coming out of the half, as the first four minutes of the third saw just two points scored, a Cardinals layup that increased their lead to 17.
The Cardinals’ offense scored six points to close out the quarter while the defense stepped up, allowing just one basket in the quarter to give themselves a 21-point lead with one quarter to play.
The fourth quarter saw another slow start from the offenses, with the Cardinals gaining on the Cougars by two points in the opening four minutes of the fourth.
Crossroads outscored the Cardinals by nine points in the final minutes of the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as Eastern held on for the victory.
Hernandez led the Cardinals with 12 points and nine rebounds while Hillary Howe chipped in with six points.
BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (26)
Cole 1 0-0 2, Buys 1 0-2 2, Thompson 3 3-4 9, Brigham 2 0-0 4, Turner 3 3-5 9. Totals 10 6-11 26.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (39)
L. Howe 2 1-2 5, H. Howe 3 0-0 6, Jackomino 2 0-0 4, Smith 0 1-2 1, Tyler 1 0-0 3, Alvesteffer 2 0-0 4, Hernandez 5 0-2 12, Tyndall 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 2-6 39.
BR Crossroads 3 6 2 15 — 26
MC Eastern 16 8 8 7 — 39
Three-point goals—Mason County Eastern (3): Hernandez 2, Tyler. Total fouls—Big Rapids Crossroads 8, Mason County Eastern 11.