CUSTER — On senior night at Mason County Eastern, the Cardinals scored a big win over Brethren Wednesday night, by the score of 49-16, in Custer.
“I was really proud of our effort tonight,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith. “We worked hard on both ends and this was the type of game we needed heading into districts next week.”
Scoring was scarce in the opening possessions of the ball game, with two teams trading a pair of layups each as the game was knotted up at four with 4:43 to play in the first quarter.
Anna Tyndall led the charge for the Cardinals (8-7) midway through the first, tallying six straight points for Eastern to take a 10-5 lead at the 2:03 mark of the quarter.
A Lucia Huarte layup capped off an 8-0 run to end the first quarter for the Cardinals, as they took a 12-5 lead into the second.
The scoring continued for the Cardinals with the opening points of the quarter as they stretched out their lead to nine points at the 5:31 mark.
While the Bobcats (4-7) closed the gap back down to seven, the Cardinals answered, upping their lead to 10 with 2:53 to play in the first half.
Eastern scored the final seven points of the quarter to stretch out its halftime lead to 26-9.
Brethren opened the half with the first bucket, but as they did in the first half, Eastern responded with eight unanswered points to give themselves a 23-point lead midway through the third.
Following a timeout from the Bobcats, Corinna Hernandez connected on layup while Deanna Codman chipped in with a free throw to put Eastern up by 26 in the closing minute of the quarter.
The Cardinal defense continued to bother the Bobcats throughout the quarter as they held Brethren scoreless the final seven minutes of the third, and with a two-point shot at the buzzer from Skylar Harry, Eastern took a 39-11 lead into the final stanza.
Eastern used the fourth to stretch out their lead even further as they were able to run away with the victory.
Huarte led all scorers with 15 points while Tyndall chipped in with 14 and Hernandez added nine.
BRETHREN (16)
Kissling 1 0-0 2, Gutowski 1 0-0 2, H. Richardson 1 2-4 4, Pate 1 0-0 2, K. Richardson 1 0-2 2, Biller 1 0-2 2, Sexton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 2-8 16.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (49)
Codman 0 1-2 1, H. Howe 2 0-0 2, Huarte 7 1-4 15, Jackomino 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Harry 1 0-0 2, Hernandez 4 1-2 9, Tyndall 7 0-1 14. Totals: 23 3-9 49.
Brethren;5;4;2;5;—;16
MC Eastern;12;14;13;10;—;49
Total fouls—Brethren 9, Mason County Eastern 7. Fouled out—none.