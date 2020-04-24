SCOTTVILLE — As the yearly high school basketball awards are announced, one local athlete has already seen his name listed on two all-state teams.
After being named AP first team all state two weeks ago, Mason County Central’s Jeffery Carrier has also been selected as a first team member of the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s (BCAM) top team in BCAM’s Best for Division 3.
The Davenport University commit led the Spartans to a 10-11 record this season, leading the Spartans in scoring and rebounding at 21.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. He was also a first team all-conference selection in the West Michigan Conference.
Carrier played four seasons on the varsity at MCC, setting school records in scoring and rebounding, recording 1,423 points and 923 rebounds for his career. The 923 rebounds puts him at 24th on the state’s all time list.
Carrier wasn’t the only local product to be named to a BCAM team. Manistee Catholic Central Senior Kyle Mikolajczak was named to the Division 4 team while Ludington sophomore Peyton LaCombe was an honorable mention selection to the Division 2 team.
LaCombe paced the Orioles in scoring this season with a 14 point-per-game average, as the O’s finished their season with a 15-7 record. LaCombe also saw himself named as a first team Lakes 8 player this past year.
The Sabers senior kept them near the top of the Western Michigan D League standings, sporting a 19 point-per-game average while leading the Sabers to a 12-9 record on year. Mikolajczak crossed the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career this season.