SCOTTVILLE — The Associated Press announced its Division 3 All-State teams on Tuesday, and Mason County Central senior Jeffery Carrier was named first team all state.
The Davenport University commit led the Spartans to a 10-11 record this season, leading the Spartans in scoring and rebounding at 21.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. He was also a first team all-conference selection in the West Michigan Conference.
Carrier played four seasons on the varsity at MCC, setting school records in scoring and rebounding, recording 1,423 points and 923 rebounds for his career. The 923 rebounds puts him at 24th on the state’s all time list.
Carrier was also on two district title teams in 2017 and 2018, while playing for a regional title in 2018.
“It feels great to be named All-State,” said Carrier. “It’s something I have been working for my whole career.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.