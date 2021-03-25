SHELBY — An all-around game from Mason County Central led the Spartans to an MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal win over Hesperia Wednesday night, topping the Panthers, 44-25.
Central (6-13) had a tough task against Hesperia (7-7) to stop All-State guard and the school’s all time leading scorer Emily Bayle and were able to do that by holding her to just seven points and one field goal.
Spartans coach Mike Weinert credits a group effort in stopping Bayle Wednesday night.
“Really good job by Nyah Tyron, Charlie Banks and Jaden Petersen working on Bayle. Everybody else on the team was there to help when we needed to double her on the outside and in the post, they just did what they were supposed to tonight,” Weinert said.
Offense was hard to come by on both ends of the floor, with full-court pressure from the Panthers and an active zone from the Spartans saw just an Abbey Lyon free throw for Central on the scoreboard as the Spartans led 1-0 with 3:12 to play in the first quarter.
A pair of layups from Banks and Alvia Stieger stretched out the Central lead to five with just under two minutes on the first quarter clock.
After a free throw from the Panthers’ Bayle got Hesperia on the board, Petersen responded with a corner three, making it an 8-1 ballgame late in the quarter
Emma Joppich converted a layup just before the final buzzer for the Panthers, cutting the Spartan lead to five with Central leading 8-3 after one.
Banks started the quarter off right for the Spartans with a wing three to increase the Central advantage to eight after 30 seconds of play in the second quarter.
After layups from Tyron and Wren Nelson made it a 12-point game midway through the second, Hesperia went on a 5-2 run to lower the lead for the Spartans to nine with 2:13 to play in the half.
The two teams traded baskets to keep it a nine point game at the 1:24 mark of the quarter, but a pair of free throws from Nelson gave the Spartans a 21-10 lead that they would take into the half.
Following free throws from the Panthers that made the score 21-12, Adria Quigley came down on back-to-back possessions to make it 27-12 at the 6:05 mark of the third.
Hesperia bounced back with a 7-0 run in a near four minute stretch to cut into the Spartan lead and make it a 27-19 game with 2:31 to play in the quarter.
A Lyon free-throw line jumper got the lead back up to double digits for the Spartans, while a three from Tyron with five seconds left on the clock expanded the lead to 13, 32-19, as the teams headed into the final quarter of play.
The game stayed with a 13-point Central lead after the first four minutes of the quarter, but layups from Nelson and Banks gave the Spartans a 17-point lead with 2:40 to play in regulation.
The lead was too much for the Panthers to battle back from, as the Spartans held on to advance to the district final.
Banks led the Spartans with nine points while Nelson and Steiger chipped in with eight and Quigley adding six of her own.
The Spartans will face Hart (13-4) Friday night for the district championship in Shelby. The last time the two teams tangled in the playoffs was 2019 in Hesperia with the Pirates getting the win. Hart won both match-ups during this regular season, too.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (44)
Quigley 2 0-0 6, Banks 3 2-2 9, Tyron 2 0-0 5, Petersen 1 0-0 3, Lyon 1 1-4 3, Nelson 3 2-4 8, Steiger 4 0-0 8, A. Jensen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17
HESPERIA (25)
Romero 2 0-2 5, Bayle 1 5-9 7, Joppich 3 0-0 7, Hornfield 2 0-0 4, Tinkham 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 5-11 25.
MC Central;8;13;11;12;--;44
Hesperia;3;7;9;6;--;25
3-point goals — Mason County Central (5): Quigley 2, Tyron, Banks, Petersen. Hesperia (2): Romero, Joppich. Total fouls — Mason County Central 12, Hesperia 9.