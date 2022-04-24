GRAND RAPIDS — Mason County Central’s boys track ran at the Cougar Invitational Saturday hosted by Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
The Spartans’ boys finished 11th overall in the 16-school standings, scoring 22.75 points, in a meet that featured several Division 1 schools. Central is a Division 3 school — the only one that size there.
Kalamazoo Central won the meet with 90 points with Zeeland West second with 80 points and Zeeland East third with 79.75 points.
“The meet had a state final and regional feel to it and I thought this experience should help out the athletes in the regional and hopefully make it to the state final meet,” said Central coach Patrick Nelson.
“I thought for having a meet on Friday and then making it down to Grand Rapids early Saturday morning, everyone performed great and it was very nice to have a meet with ideal conditions,” Nelson said.
Andrew Quinn won the shot put, throwing for 55 feet, 11 1/2 inches, defeating the runner-up by 1 foot, 10 1/2 inches. He was the runner-up in discus with a throw of 144 feet.
Ethan Wood took fifth in the pole vault by clearing 12 feet.
Jeremiah Patterson finished tied for seventh in the high jump with a leap of 5-6. Patterson also ran a 17.23-second race in the 110-meter hurdles.