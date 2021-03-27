SHELBY — As was the case in their first two matchups, a strong defensive effort from Hart gave Mason County Central fits throughout the game, as the Pirates claimed an MHSAA Division 3 district title Friday night, topping the Spartans, 51-29, in Shelby.
“They’re a very athletic team,” said head coach Mike Weinert. “We turned it over a little more than we would have liked but I thought we handled the pressure okay. We just couldn’t get a lot of shots to fall.”
Defense was the story early for both squads, with the Spartans in a half court zone and the Pirates putting on a 1-3-1 full court press, leading to a 3-2 for Hart in the early minutes.
Back-to-back threes from the Pirates (15-4) grew their lead to seven as the Spartans continued their struggle on the offensive end.
Nyah Tyron went on a quick scoring spurt on her own to get the lead down to two, but a Jayd Hovey three on the other end got the pirate lead back up to five at the 2:42 mark, leading to a Spartan timeout.
Hart ended the quarter with a 5-0 spurt in the closing 2:15 to take a ten-point lead into the second quarter, holding a 17-7 advantage over Central (6-14).
While scoring was sparse to start the second, the Pirates were still able to stretch out their lead to 12 at the 5:33 mark of the quarter.
With the score sitting at 24-10, the Spartans found themselves at the line five times in an almost two minute span to cut into the Pirate lead, but Central came away with just two points on those trips.
The lead for Hart stayed at 12 most of the quarter, but a layup from Hovey before the final buzzer gave the Pirates a 31-17 lead heading into the half.
After an opening quarter three from the Pirates got their lead up to 17, they were in no hurry to score, holding the ball on their second possession for over two-and-a-half minutes before turning the ball over to the Spartans.
Central was scoreless for nearly six minutes of the third quarter before getting its first basket to drop, a triple from Adria Quigley, slightly cutting into the Pirate lead as Hart led 36-20 with 1:36 to play in the quarter.
Hart scored the final two points of the quarter from the free throw line as they took an 18-point lead into the final stanza.
The Pirates continued to stretch out their lead in the fourth quarter, scoring the first five points growing their lead to 23 points with 5:42 on the clock.
Hart didn’t slow down on offense in the fourth, increasing their lead throughout as they claimed the season sweep over Central as well as the district title.
“I was really proud of how all my seniors played, not only tonight, but all year. They gave a lot to this program,” said Weinert. “As for the rest of our girls, we’re pretty young so to get a lot of them good experience will pay off for the next few years.”
Tyron paced the Spartans with 10 points and added five rebounds while Quigley chipped in with nine points.
Wren Nelson and Abbey Lyon led Central with seven boards each.
The Spartans were seeking their 14th district title in program history and first since 2018. Central leads the all-time series 73-32 since 1973, and Hart trimmed the playoff series to a 6-4 Spartans favor. Hart won its sixth straight in the series.
The Pirates advanced to Monday’s regional semifinal game scheduled for 5 p.m. against Beaverton (15-1). The Beavers defeated Farwell, 34-23, to win the district hosted at Harrison. The regional is hosted next week by Maple City Glen Lake.
HART (51)
Noggle 3 3-10 10, VanderLaan 1 0-0 2, Swihart 0 2-2 2, Marvin 1 1-2 3, Hicks 0 1-2 1, VanAgtmael 3 0-2 8, Hovey 6 1-2 14, Boutell 3 2-4 11. Totals: 17 11-24 51.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (29)
Quigley 3 0-2 9, Banks 1 0-0 2, Tyron 3 3-6 10, Lyon 0 1-3 1, Wiese 0 2-2 2, Nelson 2 1-2 5. Totals: 9 7-15 29.
Hart;17;14;7;14;—;51
MC Central;7;10;3;9;—;29
3-point goals—Hart (6): Boutell 2, VanAgtmael 2, Hovey, Noggle. Mason County Central (4): Quigley 3, Tyron. Total fouls—Hart 19, Mason County Central 22. Fouled out—Mason County Central: Quigley.