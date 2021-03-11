WHITEHALL — Mason County Central's wrestling team met up with three West Michigan Conference rivals, including a pair that are ranked in the state, in dual action Wednesday in Whitehall.
The Spartans lost duals to Shelby, sixth-ranked Hart and third-ranked Whitehall.
"We wrestled real well," said Central coach Kendall Trim. "The boys continue to get better every week."
Carter Hirschfeld was unbeaten with a 3-0 record, including getting a major decision in his match-up against Shelby. He also pinned his opponents from Hart and Whitehall.
Andrew Quinn earned two victories, including a win against a ranked opponent from Hart at 215 pounds.
Zane McCabe, a freshman 119-pounder, earned a pair of victories. One of those was in overtime against Shelby.
Single victors were 112-pound freshman Aiden Hirschfeld, 125-pound Gaven Wagner and 135-pound junior Ethan Wood.
"Ethan is wrestling really tough," Trim said. "All of his opponents were higher-level wrestlers tonight, but Ethan is getting to be real dangerous. He put all of his opponents on their back at least once tonight and pulled off a big pin against Whitehall.
"Our schedule is starting to pay off in our ability to wrestle in hard matches."
Central wrestles its final regular-season dual Friday at Allendale.