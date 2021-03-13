SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central hosted Montague in a girls basketball matchup Friday night and fell to the Wildcats, 56-17.
"I thought we got through their press pretty well, we just couldn't get the ball in the basket," said Central coach Mike Weinert. "It was a really good team effort and I saw some progress from the girls tonight."
The Spartans (4-10) trailed 14-5 after one as the state-ranked Wildcats took a 28-11 lead into the half.
Central was held scoreless in the third, with Montague (12-0) able to run away with the victory. Montague is ranked ninth in Division 2 in the latest Associated Press poll.
Wren Nelson led Central with 10 points while Gabby Jensen added seven points.
Nelson and Charlie Banks paced the Spartans on the boards with six and five rebounds each.
MONTAGUE (56)
Jamojcin 6 1-2 13, Hall 2 2-4 6, B. Osborne 2 0-0 6, FLynn 4 0-0 11, Metcalf 2 0-3 5, K. Osborne 2 0-0 4, C. Meacham 3 0-0 6, M. Meacham 1 0-0 2, Koetje 1 1-2 3. Totals: 23 4-11 56.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (17)
Lyon 0 0-2 0, Jensen 3 0-0 7, Nelson 4 2-4 10. Totals: 7 2-6 17.
Montague;14;14;15;13;—;56
MC Central;5;6;0;6;—;17
3-point goals—Montague (6): Flynn 3, B. Osborne 2, Metcalf. Mason County Central (1): Jensen. Total fouls—Montague 7, Mason County Central 14.