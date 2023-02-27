BATTLE CREEK — ChalkHeadZ Training Center sent three teams to the Cereal City Classic in Battle Creek on Feb. 16 for the USA Gymnastics-sanctioned event.

“It was an excellent opportunity for the girls to learn and better understand the level of competition they will face in a few short weeks,” stated ChalkHeadZ owner Kathy Anthes.

Anthes said the competition is known for judges’ awards where the judges pick a competitor for each event and session to receive a unique plaque.

Briseis Christensen received the “Best Style” award on the balance beam, and Destiny Leisure received an award for “Best Swing” on bars and “Best Floor Performance.”

Chalkheadz Training Center travels to the Clover Classic Invitational, hosted by Infinity Gymnastics Academy, March 3-5.

The Bronze team, made up of five girls, finished as the runner-up in a competition that included teams with as many as 20 competitors. Avie Young was an all-around champion with a score of 37.525 including a title on the balance beam (9.350). Lauren Macher was also first all-around for her age with a score of 37.450. She won the uneven bars (9.400).

Izzy Kolenda won the vault (9.375) while Christensen won the balance beam (9.375) and GraceLynn Knowles was third all-around (36.800).

In the Silver competition, ChalkHeadZ had two gymnasts compete. Bentley Brigham was fourth all-around (37.225) that included a runner-up on the balance beam (9.400).

Alexis Logan was sixth on both the uneven bars (9.325) and balance beam (9.250).

ChalkHeadZ had two Gold competitors, Leisure and Rilyn Castillo. Leisure was second all-around with a score of 37.400. It included a title in the uneven bars (9.575). Castillo was ninth on the floor exercise (9.150).