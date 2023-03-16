LIVONIA — ChalkHeadZ Training Center traveled to Livonia for the Clover Classic Invitational hosted by Infinity Gymnastics Academy, and there were more than 900 female gymnasts there.
“We are proud of these girls and their dedication to the sport,” said ChalkHeadZ owner Kathy Bootz. “Their scores and accomplishments are a real testament to their hard work in and out of the gym.”
ChalkHeadZ had two competitors at the Gold level. Destiny Leisure was the all-around champion for her age group with a score of 37.775. She also won the balance beam (9.55) and floor exercise (9.525).
Rilyn Castillo was third all-around with a score of 36.3000. She won the uneven bars (9.675) and was sixth on the floor exercise (9.175).
At the Silver level, ChalkHeadZ had two gymnasts. ChalkHeadZ’s Bentley Brigham was fourth all-around with a score of 37.400. She was third on the vault (9.250) and fourth on the uneven bars (9.600). Alexis Logan was fifth on the uneven bars (9.550) and 10th overall (37.100).
In the Bronze division, ChalkHeadZ was third as a team with its eight competitors, led by Avie Young. Young had an all-around score of 37.950 to finish first. She won the uneven bars (9.650) and floor exercise (9.400).
Lauren Macher and Adrianna VanLoon were each second all-around for their age bracket. Macher’s all-around score was 37.775 as she was first on the balance beam (9.575) and second on the uneven bars (9.500). VanLoon’s all-around score was 37.350 as she won the vault (9.300) and second on the balance beam (9.550).
Briseis Christensen was third all-around with a score of 37.225 as she was the runner-up on the uneven bars (9.450). Izzy Kolenda added a runner-up on the vault (9.150) and GraceLynn Knowles was fourth all-around (37.100). Ava Ferwerda had an all-around score of 36.675.