MIDLAND — ChalkHeadz Training Center traveled to Midland for the Ice Challenge Invitational, Feb. 3-5.

ChalkHeadz entered the Fun Team Bronze, Competitive Bronze, Silver, and Gold levels. Several different gyms from all over the state competed at this U.S.A. Gymnastics sanctioned invitational.

“The atmosphere was great, and the girls got the chance to compete against many new competitors,” stated ChalkHeadz owner Kathy Bootz.

ChalkHeadz’s Fun Team Bronze, a team of seven, improved from their previous invitational. They earned 25 blue ribbons and three red ribbons.

The gym’s competitive bronze team had seven girls with one home sick. The team had a record-high score in the 114s and secured another first-place team award. The girls all scored in the 9s, the lowest event score was only a 9.10. Avie Young received a 37.900, GraceLynn Knowles received a 37.3 and Ava Ferwerda received a 37.175. All of

these scores were career highs for the girls as well.

It was an excellent meet for the two silver-level gymnasts as well. Bentley Brigham received an all-around score of 37.50 to claim the top spot. She also placed first on the beam, with a score of 9.450. Additionally, Alexis Logan placed 4th on bars with a score of 9.350.

The two gold gymnasts had a good meet and improved some of their event scores from the previous invitational. Destiny Laisure won the all-around in her division with a score of 37.225. She placed first on bars with a score of 9.575 and first on the beam with a score of 9.400. Riyln Castillo placed fourth on the beam with a score of 9.150 and fourth on the floor with a score of 9.325.

Overall, the girls had the opportunity to bring home 44 medals and 11 all-around awards.

ChalkHeadz gymnasts earned 39 medals, and 17 were in the top three places. They also had five all-around placements in the top three, with six others placing as well.

ChalkHeadz traveled to Battle Creek for the Cereal City Classic on Thursday.