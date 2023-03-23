GRAND RAPIDS — Gymnasts with the ChalkHeadz Training Center ended its regular season the weekend of March 10-12 at the Grand Rapids Classic hosted by Gymnastics Unlimited in Grand Rapids.
“It was a favorite for coaches and athletes,” said ChalkHeadZ owner Kathy Bootz. “They offered a fun opening ceremony and high-level competition. The girls could relax, enjoy the atmosphere and still be contested the same as they would be for state. It was the perfect setting for the girls prepping for their state meets approaching in April.”
The center had gymnasts entered into both the Fun Team in Bronze and a competitive team in Bronze plus Silver and Gold competitors.
The two Gold-level performed well while showing improvements. Destiny Lesiure placed first all-around with a score of 37.575. She earned her fifth individual win for the season by doing so. Leisure also won the floor exercise (9.500) and on vault (9.250), while taking second on the balance beam (9.425).
Rilyn Castillo placed fourth all-around with a score of 36.500. Castillo also ranked second on the uneven bars (9.575) and fourth on the floor exercise (9.250).
ChalkHeadZ had a pair of Silver competitors. Bentley Brigham placed second in the all-around with a score of 37.550. Brigham also was runner-up on the balance beam (9.550) and third on the uneven bars (9.700). Alexis Logan placed eighth in the all-around with a score of 36.825. Alexis also finished third on the balance beam (9.500).
The competitive Bronze team of eight gymnasts set a new team record of 114.600 (9.550 avg.) and captured another first-place team award.
“They secured their sixth consecutive podium appearance and a fourth win for the season,” Bootz said.
Adrianna VanLoon earned first place all-around in her age group with a score of 38.450. VanLoon won on the vault (9.375), the uneven bars (9.825) and floor exercise (9.725). Lauren Macher earned first place all-around with a score of 38.000. Macher also ranked won the uneven bars (9.750), and floor exercise (9.475) and was second on the balance beam (9.600). Avie Young earned first place all-around with a score of 37.500. Young also won on the balance beam (9.600), the floor exercise (9.425) and the vault (9.325).
Briseis Christensen placed second in the all-around with a score of 37.825. Christensen also won on the balance beam (9.700). Kennadie Buckner placed second in the all-around with a score of 37.250. Buckner also ranked third on the balance beam (9.525) and the floor exercise (9.300).
GraceLynn Knowles placed fourth all-around with a score of 37.600. Knowles also ranked second on the floor exercise (9.450). In addition, Izzy Kolenda placed third on the vault (9.150) and third on the floor exercise (9.425). Kolenda’s overall score was 37.225.
Rounding out the bronze team, Ava Ferwerda taking second on the floor exercise (9.375) and received an overall score of 36.850.
The fun team of seven earned 26 blue ribbons and two red ribbons.
“The girls ended their season on a high note, and we can’t wait to see what new skills they will gain during the off-season,” Bootz said.