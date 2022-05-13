Changes to where brown trout are planted in Lake Michigan are being considered for as soon as 2023.
Before any decisions are made, Jay Wesley, Michigan DNR Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator, wants to heat from local brown trout anglers about their success rate this season.
“The lake has changed a lot,” Jay Wesley, Michigan DNR Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator told participants Lake Michigan Workshop presented by Michigan SeaGrant this spring.
“Alewife numbers have changed. We’re hoping to push (the recreational catch of all species) to 7 million pounds, but we won’t get back to the 1980s’ days; we need a jump up in alewife.”
Several factors may be affecting brown trout in Lake Michigan.
“For the past 15-20 years, brown trout catches have declined throughout Lake Michigan. This was most likely due to water clarity increases (less nutrients from lower phosphorus and quagga mussels), lack of prey, and predation due to lack of alewife cover,” Wesley told me. “Brown trout survival was much better when schools of alewife were nearshore in early spring. Now the schools don’t show up until they spawn in May and June.”
That means fewer brown trout in the lake available to catch.
“We eliminated some stocking sites and moved fish to northern ports in 2018,” Wesley said. “This move will be evaluated after this year as we wanted to give the change five years. So, we will evaluate the data through 2022 and start making decisions in 2023.”
That could mean discontinuing planting at some sites due to poor returns.
“Lake-wide harvest of brown trout has decreased and it is not just a Michigan thing. The changes in the lake have not been good for brown trout.”
Wesley cited Ludington as an example because there is good date for this port.
“In Ludington, we used to have catches up around 3,000 and that went significantly down for a while,” Wesley said. “We tried to respond by stocking more.
“Back in the day when we created this great fishery, we were only stocking 20,000 browns at Ludington We then increased that to 60,000 and maybe got a little response. We went back down, and now we’re stocking 80,000. We are really hoping to show an increase there and we haven’t yet. We have heard in 2022, this spring, it is better than normal so I’m anxious to see how far that has jumped up.
“We will be doing this type of analysis at each of our stocking sites and make some determinations if we are going to continue to stock brown trout at these sites or not.”
Ludington is not alone.
“Preliminary data show that areas like Frankfort and Platte Bay are not showing any increases in catch rates, Ludington, Manistee, and Petoskey have mixed results, and Menominee has been consistent. We will see if these patterns hold true through 2022. Some areas like Ludington and Manistee did have better catches this spring.”
Several local brown anglers reported success this spring, each adding one had to work at it, though. Speculation locally about why the reported catch has decreased spanned ideas from creel creek checks in Ludington not aligning with when anglers are catching browns to a question if high water in previous years might have had an effect.
Wesley has had a thread on his Facebook page taking comments on the brown fishery in Lake Michigan and patiently and willingly answers questions anglers have about it. He can also be reached via email sent to wesleyj@michigan.gov.”
Milwaukee and the Michigan borderline area of Menominee and the Menominee River are probably the best two areas of brown trout fishing in Lake Michigan, he said. It’s been pretty consistent over time, though even Milwaukee is showing a decline.
“Milwaukee and Menominee have higher nutrients in those locations, the water clarity is much lower in those areas, and there is an abundance of gobies in those areas that are great food for brown trout,” he explained.
“Anglers remember the great brown trout fishing that we had 20 years ago, and they would love to have that back. Unfortunately, Lake Michigan is telling us the areas that may be ok from brown trout and the areas that are not good for brown trout. Unless the conditions of Lake Michigan change it will be difficult to provide brown trout fisheries like we used to have. Anglers believe that we can just stock more, but that has not been working in locations like Ludington. We have also tried many different strains of brown trout and several different stocking strategies.”
Before the strategy is changed again, Wesley would like to hear from brown trout anglers about their success this spring.