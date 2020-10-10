Although it may be a warm weekend, there’s cold coming.
Lake Michigan has already felt it in recent days with big winds out of the north. The lake “rolled over” last week and dropped from the low 60s to the mid 40s for a time. When the wind blows out of the north, it causes an “upwelling” of cold water to show up south of Big Sable Point, making for fantastic fishing for coldwater species like steelhead, salmon, brown trout and, in the summer, perch.
Steelhead are one of those fish species that people go a little crazy for and Ludington and Manistee are destinations for the fish. It’s common to run into people who drove from the other side of the state on our breakwaters each fall. There’s also a group from Ohio that comes every year to fish our waters.
Columbus Day is the traditional start of the fall steelhead season, if the water temperatures are right.
Where to go
Steelhead are nomadic this time of year. Instead of following large schools of bait as they do all summer, they cruise the shallows looking for food and preparing to enter rivers on their spawning run. So the best places to fish for them could vary day to day. Our breakwaters create unique currents that gather bait and food for the fish, so they are often found around breakwaters. But there are also other current areas, like rivermouths, that have currents that cause baitfish and food to concentrate.
I’ll be honest, the old reliable spots haven’t been as reliable in the last couple years. There are a couple of reasons for this. First, steelhead populations took a dip. Fewer fish means fewer catches. But second, water levels are higher and the beaches are different. The clay banks that are such a feature between Muskegon and Frankfort are eroding. That colors the water and seems to have further impacted the fishing.
So where do you go? I’d start by looking for clean water. If it’s white and chalky looking, keep driving. Ludington isn’t great after a big south wind, while Pentwater isn’t great after a big north wind. The least affected areas, honestly, are going to be within Ludington State Park and Nordhouse Dunes area. If you can get away from the high clay banks, you will find water that’s less colored up by suspended particulates.
Pier access
For the last two-plus decades, the most popular way to catch these fish in October, November and even December has been local breakwaters. Unfortunately, high water levels and associated concerns over pedestrian safety mean that this may not be an option on the Ludington North Breakwater this fall — at least periodically. The city installed a gate that it closes when the waves wash over the breakwater. Legally, it is allowed to do this when one third of the waves are washing over the breakwater — at least that’s what the 79th District Court office told me a year ago. The Ludington Police have been responsive about opening the gate in calm conditions if you contact them through their direct non-emergency number at (231) 843-3425. Do not call 911 for this. Fishing is not an emergency, even though it can feel like it is.
My personal opinion — which I have communicated to the city — is that the gate should be moved to the west end of the “high wall” portion of the breakwater, which would allow dry, safe fishing on any day that you would want to be out there. It rarely washes over in that stretch. Since steelhead anglers rarely venture out as far as the “elbow” of the breakwater, this would preserve the decades-long tradition of fall steelhead fishing.
Having said all of that, you can access the lake using the South Breakwater, the Pentwater piers and the Manistee piers, among others. Alternatively, you can invest in waders and longer rod-holders and fish miles of beach.
Gear
Steelhead fishing gear is pretty specialized. You want rods in the 9-to-12-foot range, ideally. Having said that, I have some shorter rods that work fine. Your reels should be high-capacity spinning reels with smooth drags. I would say that 2500-series reels from most manufacturers are adequate. Line selection is a personal choice. I like 8-to-10-pound test line. You can go heavier with your main line, but steelhead rods are great shock absorbers and the fight is half of the reason we love the fish.
If you’re going to fish breakwaters, a long-handled net is a good idea. Obviously, the net doesn’t have to be as long as it used to, but it can still be tough to land a fish from one of our piers without one.
If you’re fishing the beaches, you’ll want rodholders that may be four feet or longer. On the breakwaters, you can get away with two-foot rodholders. The idea is to keep as much of your line as possible up out of the waves so that your offering stays stationary.
You’ll want a selection of pyramid sinkers from a half ounce up to 2 ounces. If you need more than 2 ounces to hold bottom, you’re probably wasting your time.
If you’re keeping fish, bring a stringer long enough to keep the fish in the water while you continue to fish.
Rigging up
The most popular way to rig up for steelhead when pier or beach fishing is to use a sliding sinker clip. To start, thread the sliding sinker clip onto your main line, then thread on a plastic bead and tie on a barrel swivel. Now tie a leader that may be 18-inches to 3-feet long onto the other side of the swivel and tie on your size 6-8 octopus hook. Your leader may be monofilament or fluorocarbon. Monofilament floats and fluorocarbon does not, so keep this in mind if you’re using floating spawn bags.
In flat calm conditions, I like my spawn bags to float. When it’s rolling around, I want them to stick closer to bottom and not have my leader get knotted up. Start with a two-foot leader if you’re new and then watch what happens around you, assuming there are other anglers around. You get three rods to play with, so varying leader lengths and material between the three is a good idea.
Fishing
If you’ve never cast a one-ounce weight on a 10-foot bullwhip of a rod, you’re in for a treat. Now imagine doing it down an stretch about the width of a city alley. That’s how close together people fish sometimes. So get out where you can practice your casting alone before you try to wedge between anglers.
I would also advise you to get out there early, especially in November and as long as December allows because if the breakwaters are fishable, there will be anglers out there.
After the cast, tighten down your rod tip so that it’s ever-so-slightly bent over. If it’s mirror-calm on the water, you can actually leave a little slack in your line, but I like my rod-tip tight. People debate whether the fish will feel the line tension and drop the spawn sack. I haven’t had that experience, so I want just a slight bend in my rod.
Keep your drag relatively loose. The fish will grab the spawn bag and run. With circle hooks or octopus hooks that are almost circular, the fish often hook themselves. There’s no need for a big Bassmaster hookset, but you certainly want to tighten up your drag and give them a good firm tug. Fight the fish with your rod and your drag. Be ready for them to make long runs in any direction. As I said, the battle is at least half the reason to fish for them.