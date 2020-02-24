COMSTOCK PARK — Ludington’s competitive cheerleading team finished in eighth place at the 12-team MHSAA Division 3 district competition Saturday morning at Comstock Park.
The Orioles scored 621.50 points, and needed to finish in the top four to advance to this coming weekend’s regional competition. Host Comstock Park won the district title with 759.64 points. Howard City Tri-County (748.42), Grand Rapids West Catholic (700.34) and Whitehall (696.14) all qualified for the regional.
