MANISTEE — Manistee's boys and girls track teams finally get the season started Tuesday afternoon, hosting Manistee Catholic and Pentwater.
The Chippewas had to wait a little longer than anticipated when the school administration decided to halt all athletic activites, including practices, for a week due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Last year was completely lost to the pandemic.
No team score was kept, but the meet gave the athletes an opportunity to get an idea of where they were at, and how much needs to be done as the season moves forward.
"It's been two years. Just getting a meet under our belt — going through that process — was good for everybody," Manistee coach Eric Thuemmel said. "We saw some success, and saw some areas that we need to work on. It was good to get it in, though, and shake some of the rust off.
"Our girls relays have a lot of potential this year. I saw some good things out of the young kids today, too. They all did a nice job contributing."
Manistee Catholic assistant coach Gabe Wise said that the Sabers used some athletes in unfamiliar events to them, in order to learn where they might do as the season progresses.
"It was a great meet for that opportunity," Wise said. "We put kids in different places to see if they could find another niche for themselves.
"We played with the lineup, and what I saw, I'm really happy with. We see a lot of bright spots. And not just for this season, either. Some of these kids will be with us for another year or two."