VICTORY TWP. — Things fell apart rather quickly for the Manistee co-op hockey team in the second period of Saturday afternoon’s non-conference game with Davison as the Chippewas dropped an 8-0 decision to the Cardinals at the West Shore Community Ice Arena.

Despite trailing, 4-0, at the first intermission there was evidence, at least early on, that the Chippewas (2-12) had the ability to hang with the Cardinals of the Saginaw Valley Conference, ranked No. 19 in Division 2.

