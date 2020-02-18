PETOSKEY — Manistee’s co-op hockey team rallied from a 4-0 deficit to tie the game at the end of regulation, but was turned back in overtime, 8-7, by Cheboygan in the consolation game of the Northern Michigan Hockey League Tournament in Petoskey Saturday afternoon.
The Chippewas (3-17) outscored the Chiefs (8-13) after the first period, tying the game, 7-7 with 3:11 remaining in the third period and hung on to force the eight-minute extra session.
