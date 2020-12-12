Christmas is almost here. Haven’t done your shopping?
There’s still time to get a gift in under the wire for the outdoorsperson on your list.
Our area has so much to offer that we’ll try to touch all the bases for whatever pursuit there is.
Our next season by my calendar is ice fishing, so we’ll start with gifts for the ice angler.
Ice fishing
There’s a lot that can go wrong in ice fishing, but personally, my only injuries out on the ice have been the results of slipping and falling. I generally use creepers with tiny little nubs, as they can be worn on the ice, on a snowmobile, in a car, in a parking lot and really anywhere but on wood flooring. But this is a La Nina year, which means heavier-than-average precipitation is in the forecast. My worst slip on the ice was when several inches of powdery snow had fallen on glare ice. I took a wrong step and my feet went flying out from under me. The arm injury I suffered stayed with me through spring. I’ve also thrown my back out in a similar situation. So my No. 1 gift for ice anglers is Kahtoola MICROspikes. These are fierce-looking and they perform well on glare ice. They are $70 a pair, but compared to a medical co-pay or possible medical treatment, they are an absolute bargain.
Another item that can be great for ice fishing, but also multiple seasons, is a throw bag or rescue bag. This is just a bag of rope with a weight in it. When someone goes through the ice. You hold on to one end, throw them the bag and pull them in. These also work great strapped to the end of a canoe or kayak in case an emergency arises.
Winter recreation
It used to be that a pass to Michigan State Parks was always on the Christmas idea list. Now that those are handled on individual birthdays as part of vehicle license fees, it’s tougher to recommend them. So let’s suggest a two-pack of passes to the Huron-Manistee National Forest. You can buy one for $30 or two for $45 and get access to all the various trailheads, water access sites and other amenities. For details, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/hmnf/passes-permits/recreation.
Ski passes from the area’s ski hills are also a great idea, whether Caberfae or Crystal Mountain.
Outerwear
I am a huge proponent of mittens over gloves. When I’m ice fishing or winter steelhead fishing, if the conditions allow, I’m wearing a mitten instead of a glove. You can drop in a chemical hand warmer when it’s wicked out and your hands will be ready to go all day. Elkskin or deerhide choppers are a great gift and you can always treat them with Sno-Seal beeswax to make them a bit more water resistant.
But it’s 2020 and everyone has a smart device, even me. So consider buying your loved ones some smart-screen-capable gloves. Try looking local first, as you can try them out yourself to see if they are as functional as promised.
When it comes to boots, I can’t recommend anything higher than Sorels. In fact, after three sets of wool inserts over the years, my 1989 Sorels are finally being replaced. Who doesn’t want a gift that can last 30 years?
But for warmer weather, Bogs, Caterpillar and others offer all-rubber shoes with fleece or neoprene linings. These are fantastic for boating, running out to the car in the snow or rain and they’re also pretty darn good over the booties of a drysuit, I’m finding out.
Fishing
As a kid who had a December birthday growing up, I can tell you that fishing gear in December is kind of a catch-22. On the one hand, we all love our fishing stuff, but on the other hand, open water seems so very far away. But something fishing-related that any angler should love is a reel cleaning kit. I received the Ardent brand kit years ago and I still use it all year, every year. Baitcasting reels, in particular, need to be cleaned and lightly lubricated every off-season, so a cleaning kit is a gift that won’t sting so much for your angler waiting for spring.
On that same note, a premium hook sharpener should also be in any angler’s collection of gear. I spend those last nasty days of February or early March sharpening hooks and watching fishing shows.
Finally, a great gift for the angler who constantly grabs a handful of spoons or crankbaits and tries to shake one loose is a new tackle box. I’m partial to the Special Mate boxes for my salmon and trout trolling gear, but there are some newer crankbait boxes with sticky compartments that hold everything in place. Check out the Lure Lock brand or the Plano Professional Edge tackle boxes.
Paddling
I’m new to the paddlesports, but I have really enjoyed re-learning all the things I thought I knew about canoeing. Did you know that UV rays can damage your watercraft? I had no idea. But it turns out that fiberglass, kevlar and Royalex hulls are susceptible to UV damage. To prevent this, its recommended that you spray your boat annually with 303 Protectant. At around $10, it’s an inexpensive gift that will keep your loved ones in their favorite watercraft for decades to come.
Although it’s late to order a custom canoe paddle, the last time I checked, Paddlesports Warehouse in Scottville still had a few of the paddles made by Tom Penrod. If your loved one likes kayaks rather than canoes, see about getting them a lighter, stronger paddle.
Other gifts for the paddlers in your life include the aforementioned throw bag, dry bags or a new life jacket. The newer paddler-specific life jackets keep your sides clear of thick padding and give you access to one or several belly pockets. Everything stays in front of you, where you need it.
Finally, books by Michigan author Jerry Dennis should be on any paddler’s list. Starting with “Canoeing Michigan Rivers,” and going into his various memoir-type offerings, you can’t go wrong with his books.
Birding
I love my Nikon ATB binoculars and I can’t recommend them highly enough for birders. I use the 10x42, but most people chasing songbird sightings would be better served by 8x42. If your birder is having trouble getting birds in their sights, going down to 8 power is probably a good idea. As for bird guides, I still love my Peterson field guide, but the Sibley guides are great reference volumes for keeping at home.
Speaking of birding at home, I picked up a suet feeder that suction cups to our sliding glass door and we love it. We’ve had every kind of woodpecker visit it including a pileated! (It generally falls off the door the third or fourth time a pileated comes in, but it’s still fun.) My tip for these feeders is to warm the suction cups in warm water before sticking them to a cold door.
Hunting and hiking
The best new gadget I have for hunting is a subscription to OnX maps. This aerial mapping app is fantastic. You can see who owns surrounding properties and roughly where the property lines are on your smartphone. (I say “roughly” because people have ended up in court using aerial maps in place of surveys. Always use a licensed land surveyor to determine boundaries for building or legal disputes).
With this app, I can walk a large parcel of property and see where I’m at in relation to the property lines. I can drop waypoints so I can plan foodplots or tree-stand locations. I also sit at home and figure out trail or float distances on the app. I can take screenshots or create PDFs to share with friends and family. Being that it’s in the app stores, all you have to pick up for your loved one is an Apple or Google Play gift card!
Finally, as I found myself on the North Country Trail and in some river basins with no cellphone service this year, I started looking into satellite locator devices. The most popular seems to be the SPOT satellite locator. This is a subscription-based service that may be overkill for some people, but it allows communications and location services for your loved ones who may be out of cellular range. More information is at www.findmespot.com.