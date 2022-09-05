As fall sports began this year, it marked 50 years since the implementation of Title IX.

While many may not remember the beginning of girls’ sports in the area, those who lived through the early days locally can look at the present state of girls’ athletics and recognize the impact of the law, then and now and can only hope the future means girls will never again have to fight for equity in sport.

In June 1972, a portion of the U.S. Education Amendments, known as Title IX, was signed into law and would, over the next 50 years, change opportunities for girls in sports throughout the country. The language of Title IX did not specifically mention “sports,” but read, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

While the law was passed in 1972, not all schools implemented the law when it came to girls athletics and in 1975 schools were more strictly required to comply as regulations were put in place to provide equal opportunities for both genders.

“On December 11, 1979, the Department of Health, Education and Welfare issued its final Title IX Policy Interpretation and the precise requirements for compliance began to come into focus for universities, high schools, middle schools and elementary schools,” according to the National Federaion of State High School Associations. “The 1979 Policy interpretations established what is presently referred to as the ‘3-Prong Test’ which is the factors to be considered in assessing compliance by an institution with Title IX.”

Locally, some schools had been leaders in providing girls with athletic opportunities, as early as the 1950s, but by the mid-’60s, little competitive sports were offered to high school girls and thus, the addition in the early 1970s of sports for girls was welcomed with immediate participation.

Mason County Eastern offered girls sports in 1973, immediately following the Title IX law’s passage. Jack Treml, a long-time principal at MCE recalls the support from the board of education, the superintendent and most of the staff.

“One of the concerns was where we were going to get coaches for the girls, and we had some people step up. Another problem was with scheduling as not everyone had a couple gyms, but we made it work,” said Treml. “I thought it was the greatest thing since peanut butter, I really did, as I couldn’t see why girls couldn’t have sports, too.”

Treml said he was one of three brothers growing up and he never believed in “men’s work” and “women’s work.”

“I had a mother who made sure we knew how to do the indoor work, like dusting and cleaning. It was just work. When I was teaching and talking to young people to think ahead and plan what they wanted to do,” he said. “I had girls who wanted to go in to engineering and boys who wanted to be nurses and I would say, get right to it.”

The 1973 MCE yearbook, “The Cardinal,” made note of the first year of girls’ sports, “Sports took on a new look this year as the girls joined the action. The girls got their chance to show us what they can actually do. With everyone joining the show, the year was a huge success...”

Softball was offered in the fall, coached by Mary Schoenherr, who also coached basketball and track. Volleyball was coached by Martha Engelberg.

In 1971, the NFHS conducted its first participation survey and found a total of 294,000 girls were playing sports and in 1973-74, the NFHS reports the participation had grown to 1,300,169 nationwide. By 2017-18, that number was 3,415,306.

Locally, female coaches hired in the early years included Mason County Central’s Jayne (Halvorsen) Reed and Ludington’s Margene “Scooter” (Schiller) Hankwitz. Reed and Hankwitz both coached basketball and were the first coaches of softball at their respective schools. These ladies taught skills to the girls on their teams, but were also mentors. They had athletes who were successful in life, as doctors, lawyers, business women and educators. They taught grit and helped young ladies believe they could achieve at a high level, in sports and in life.

In talking with these pioneer coaches in the area, they talked about the support for girls’ athletics, but they also both faced adversity early on. Much has changed in the 50 years since Title IX passage and particularly since the enforcement policy in 1979, but practice times, uniforms, equipment and even accolades and hardware were often fought for in those early years.

One of the coaches, practicing with the girls for a district tournament, was told she had to stop practicing because a repair needed to happen in the gym before the boys’ team came in to practice. It was disturbing to the coach and the players that it seemed the girls practice was not as important as the boys. Back in those days, it often seemed there was a different set of rules for the two genders.

Reed started coaching softball when a bunch of kids from the high school came running over to the middle school (where she taught) and they asked her to coach because they were told if they could find someone to coach, they could have a team.

Both coaches experienced the discrimination of being a girl as they were growing up and being told they could not play because of their gender.

“I loved playing sports, baseball, swimming and football when I was young. I had sisters but they didn’t want to play, so I played with my brothers,” Reed said. “We lived across from the high school and the ball fields so a bunch of boys would gather and I would play, but I couldn’t play in the leagues because I was a girl. I was standing around to be the bat girl at a game and my brothers’ coach asked the other coach if I could play and he said I could and it was the only organized game I got to play.”

“We made a baseball field in an empty lot when I was a kid,” Hankwitz said. “I could hit home runs. The boys could play, but I could not because I was a girl. “

Hankwitz recalls once as a high school player, winning a conference championship and noting the difference in the size of the trophy that was presented to the boys’ team versus the girls. Even then, she saw the inequity.

Hankwitz went on to play field hockey at Central Michigan University and experienced the growth of girls’ athletics first-hand.

“When I coached, I wanted to teach the skills, but I wanted to teach the girls how to honor the game, as well,” Hankwitz noted.

Michigan began state championships in girls’ sports through the Michigan High School Athletic Association in different years. Gymnastics, swimming and diving and tennis all began with open class state finals in 1972. Golf, basketball and track and field were in 1973 and softball was added in 1975. Soccer in 1983.

The girls of Mason County represented the county well in those early years. Most notably, the Ludington girls’ gymnastics team had five state championships from 1975 to 1979 and were state runner-up in 1980. The Free Soil softball team was the state runner-up in 1975, as was Eastern in 1977.

In 1976, Central’s girls basketball team, coached by Reed, was state runner-up. Eastern was state runner-up in track and field, and Ludington’s softball team, coached by Hankwitz, was state runner-up in 1983.

Reed recalls telling the girls she coached that once they were done with playing athletics, they should consider coaching, officiating, giving back to the sport.

Reed served on the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame for a number of years, and Hankwitz is currently on the board of directors. She also helps out by coaching in recreation soccer in Ludington.

Those who played organized sports in the ‘70s recall having no dugouts, a 2-foot by 10-foot board across two posts that served as a bench, no record boards posted on the gym walls, hand-me-down uniforms and an overall feeling that girls should be happy with what they had for sports.

It is exciting to see the change in attitude and opportunity in girls sports and to watch the changes brought on by Title IX and more fully embraced by both genders today.