It was Christy Christmas’s second year playing basketball when her team made it to the MHSAA regional finals. She was by no means the top scorer for the team, averaging about six points throughout the season, but this day was different.
The team had “Girl-Guard (Glenda) Gruno” to serve as its top guard.
“This was before the three-point shot and almost every shot that lady took was a three point shot,” Christmas said. “She was just deadly.”
The opposing team had turned its full attention on blocking Gruno’s shots, leaving Christmas wide open.
She took this as a perfect opportunity. She told her team, “Hey, just give me the ball. I’m open, I’ll take the shot.”
Christmas said she has no idea what came over her that day that made her confident enough to say those things, despite her not being a main shooter. It paid off though, as it was her best game of the year and led to the team becoming a Class C state runner-up.
“I look back now and think how silly that was for me,” Christmas said. “But they left me open and that meant I should get the ball and take the shot… and we ended up winning that game, not just because of me, but because I had a great team that was surrounding me.”
This game is one of Christmas’s fondest memories from her years playing basketball, softball and volleyball. A second team All-American athlete, Christmas has been playing team sports since a young age, from volleyball with her family on a badminton net to baseball games with the neighborhood kids.
Christmas will be inducted into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame Saturday along with fellow softball player Jill (Treml) Stickney, basketball players Mike Evans and Lyford Young, dog sled racer Alvin “Al” Hardman and wrestler Bob Cameron.
The 18th hall class will be honored at an unveiling ceremony at White Pine Village at noon before the sold-out banquet dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Hills Golf Course.
The 2022 induction class is the first since the 2019 class to join together at ceremonies hosted by the half of fame.
The 16th induction class was unable to participate in the ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That class included Robert Ayers, Annie (Tewel) Sadosty, Kelly Smith, Dave Killips, Adam Johnson and the 2007 Mason County Central volleyball team that was the MHSAA Class B state runner-up.
The 17th induction class was 1921 Ludington Mariners professional minor league baseball team. The 2021 planned induction marked the 100th anniversary of the team’s Central League championship.
As a member of the hall’s board, Christmas feels very humbled by this honor.
“It’s interesting because we have this huge list of people that are very deserving, so you feel very humbled by the fact that the board chose you to be inducted,” she said. “There’s a lot of people much more talented than I, although I think a lot of the inductees feel that way every year.”
Christmas attended Mason County Central and first found encouragement to play team sports in middle school. Part of this encouragement came from her middle school principal, Ed Malkovich. After calling her into his office one day, he told her that he felt she was headed in the wrong direction. He said he saw great leadership skills in her, but that she could choose to use those skills in a positive or negative way.
“I will always be thankful to him for taking the time to actually have that very serious conversation with me, taking the time to tell me he believed in me,” she said. “That, again, really changed the direction for me. Just having somebody tell you they believe in you and that you’re capable and that they see something in you.”
Christmas began playing basketball in the seventh grade after the school asked if any girls wanted to form a team. Title IX had recently been passed, bringing women’s sports back to Mason County after about a decade hiatus.
“I don’t know that even then, as an athlete, I was aware that I was getting opportunities,” she said.
Christmas then went on to play basketball in high school. Her former middle school physical education teacher, now junior varsity basketball coach, Jayne (Halvorsen) Reed, picked her last for the team. It was down to two girls, and Christmas was taller. However, after that first year, Reed was moved up to varsity coach and she brought Christmas along with her, placing her on the starting lineup for the next three years.
In the spring she was a starter on the softball team, which she says is all thanks to her experiences in summer softball and playing with the kids in her neighborhood.
She would often play baseball with the boys from a trailer park near her house, and one of them ensured she knew she wouldn’t be treated differently just because she was a girl.
“I can recall one of the gentlemen telling me, ‘You can play first base, but if you miss any balls, we’re going to beat you up,’” she said. “So I can remember, wanting to be tough, saying, ‘Well I’m not missing any balls.’ So he probably made me a better softball player by telling me that.”
In her sophomore year, Mason County Central formed a volleyball team, which Christmas joined thinking it would be another opportunity to have fun and be on a team.
After graduating high school in 1979, Christmas enrolled at Grand Rapids Baptist College, now Cornerstone University. At the time, high school students weren’t offered scholarships to go play at the school, Christmas said. Students had to enroll first, and then receive a scholarship after joining the team.
When her first semester started she saw tryouts for volleyball and decided to partake.
“I think in life, we have to take the opportunities that are given to us and see if they work out,” she said.
She had a great experience playing college volleyball, and once the fall season ended, her coaches told her to try out for basketball, and then encouraged her to try out for softball.
The scholarships from these sports, along with academic scholarships, allowed Christmas to pay her own way through college.
“Every little bit helps and I always encourage kids today, I don’t care if it’s a $200 scholarship, you apply for anything because it all helps,” she said. “For me, athletics helped achieve my dream of getting a college degree.”
After getting her college degree and playing for a few years in the ASA, Christmas began her coaching career. She has many wonderful memories from her coaching years, from the all-conference players to her assistant coaches to the players who gave it their all.
One team she remembers fondly went to the Final Four twice in softball. Both times, they lost 15-inning games by only one run.
“It’s hard to replay it because I wanted it so bad for the girls to be able to get to the finals,” she said. “They deserved that.”
After one of these state semifinals was the All-State meeting and as regional representative, Christmas had to go. The game had been late, so she didn’t make it to the meeting until around midnight and it didn’t end until about 3 a.m. Five of her girls earned All State, but surprised her when they said they would give all the honors back if they could play in the finals game.
“Sometimes you learn as much from coaching from your girls as what you do playing the sport,” Christmas said. “To give up individual accolades for what they could have earned as a team, just really taught me a lot about their team efforts and camaraderie.”
Christmas looks forward to her induction and is thankful to her teammates, coaches, family and the women who made it possible for her to play sports throughout her life.
“I’m in the hall because I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by great athletes and to have college coaches that believed in me,” she said. “I am thankful for the women who laid the groundwork for us…those that paved the way so that I had the opportunity to have so much of who I am today formed through my experiences in sports.”